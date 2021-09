PlayStation has officially announced the PlayStation Showcase 2021, a new broadcast event set to take place next Thursday, September 9th at 1PM PT/4PM ET. The exact details as to what will be included in the event have not been announced, but PlayStation has explicitly said that it will offer "a look into the future of the PS5" and feature a number of video games set to release this holiday season and beyond. In general, the focus appears to be on the PS5 as opposed to anything else, so maybe don't expect the first real trailer for the upcoming Uncharted movie, for example.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO