Charities

Rouses Markets Starts Disaster Relief Fund

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the devastating wake of Hurricane Ida, Rouses Markets CEO Donny Rouse has revealed the creation of a disaster relief fund seeded with $100,000 from the company. This first $100,000 in the Rouses Markets Disaster Fund, a registered 501(3)c charitable organization, will go to Rouses Markets associates in Louisiana’s Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes who have lost their homes and personal belongings as a result of the hurricane.

brproud.com

Watch: Cassidy speaks on Hurricane Ida disaster relief

WASHINGTON (WGNO)— On Wednesday, Senator Bill Cassidy spoke on the Senate floor about the need for Hurricane Ida disaster relief. In the press conference, Cassidy pushed for disaster assistance along with steps to prevent damage from storms like Hurricane Ida, which had as strong as 150 mph winds and was the 5th most powerful storm to ever hit the U.S. He pushed for strengthening infrastructure, improving highways for evacuation routes, and improving the electrical grid.
ENVIRONMENT
KGAB AM 650

Casper College Student Raising Disaster Relief Funds for Hometown Destroyed by Hurricane Ida

A Casper College student is raising funds to help rebuild damage caused by Hurricane Ida in her hometown of Grand Isle, Louisiana. "Where I'm from in Louisiana, we call them, like, County Parishes," said Briana Kent, an occupational therapy student attending the University of North Dakota on the Casper College campus. "I'm from the Ascension Parish and it was one of the places that was the eye of Hurricane Ida went through, and that's the worst part of the storm. My family also has a camp that was hit very badly."
Daily Comet

Rouses starts employee Hurricane Ida relief fund with $100,000 donation for workers in Terrebonne and Lafourche

Thibodaux-based Rouses Markets has started a disaster relief fund seeded with $100,000 from the company that will help its employees recover from Hurricane Ida. This first $100,000 in the Rouses Markets Disaster Fund will go to the grocery chain's workers in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes who have suffered losses to their homes and personal belongings, CEO Donny Rouse said in a news release.
progressivegrocer.com

Southeastern Grocers Sponsors Upcoming Pride Events

Southeastern Grocers is emphasizing its commitment to creating a culture of belonging with new sponsorships for the LGBTQ+ community. The company announced this week that it is sponsoring four Pride festivals in Florida, including River City Pride in Jacksonville, Miami Beach Pride, Come Out with Pride in Orlando and Pride on the River in Tampa.
SOCIETY
wgno.com

Rouses Markets donate to team members affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and Mississippi

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)— Many people around the U.S are coming together to help with the recovery from Hurricane Ida’s destruction across Louisiana. Rouses Markets are one of the companies providing assistance to residents across the areas. With Hurricane Ida leaving many in South Louisiana without electricity and water, and services...
drugstorenews.com

Albertsons donates $500K to natural disaster relief efforts

In the wake of Hurricane Ida in the East and the ongoing fire season in California, Albertsons is committing funds to help communities recover. The Boise, Idaho-based retailer is donating $500,000 to provide food to those affected by wildfires and Hurricane Ida, with the money supporting local food banks and local hunger-relief organizations in providing some 2 million meals to people.
BOISE, ID
kadn.com

Hurricane Ida Disaster Fund Established

NEW ORLEANS, La. –The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) has established a Hurricane Ida Disaster Fund and we are seeking donations now to help local organizations doing on-the-ground response work to help families ASAP. “We have activated the hurricane disaster fund to aid our network of civil legal aid providers that work extraordinarily hard to meet emergency needs and protect our most vulnerable population,” said Christopher K. Ralston, the 2021-22 president of LBF.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
andnowuknow.com

Texas International Produce Association and Rouses Markets Organize Relief Efforts for Communities Affected by Hurricane Ida

LOUISIANA - Sadly, we have all seen the damages and aftermath caused by Hurricane Ida, which recently hit the state of Louisiana. After several days of flooding and high-speed winds, many residents have unfortunately been left without power, water, or food and shelter. Looking to help those in need, Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) and Rob Ybarra of Rouses Markets are reaching out to members of the fresh produce industry to aid in relief efforts.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Nicholas upgraded to hurricane as it heads for Texas Gulf Coast

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast and it was expected to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said top sustained winds reached 75...
TEXAS STATE
ICIS Chemical Business

Nicholas spares most US Gulf ops, but remnants could bring heavy rains to Louisiana

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Hurricane Nicholas largely spared US Gulf coast refineries and chemical plants after making landfall on Monday night as a category 1 storm. But the remnants could generate heavy rainfall over Louisiana, which is still recovering from Hurricane Ida. Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said significant rainfall amounts...
progressivegrocer.com

Publix Outlines Efforts to Address Hunger

With Hunger Action Month now underway, Publix is sharing the ways in which it is working to combat food insecurity. The events of the past year have only exacerbated the problem of accessible, equitable food, the company notes. Among other measures, Publix has ramped up the amount of food it...
ADVOCACY
transylvaniatimes.com

Sierra Nevada, Bike Industry Raising Funds For Disaster Relief

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has teamed with Paul Component Engineering and other notable cycling industry brands to build a pair of fully custom bicycles to raise funds and awareness for two local nonprofits working on disaster relief. The program, dubbed Sierra Trail Chasers, will give away two ultra-custom bicycles to...
CHARITIES
fox26houston.com

COVID-19 rental relief fund

FOX 26 Houston wants to make sure you realize that you have yet another chance to apply for financial assistance from Harris County. They've added an extra $30 million to the COVID relief fund. We talk to an expert about who qualifies.
HOUSTON, TX
houmatimes.com

Rouses Markets loans massive generator to Thibodaux Regional

Hospitals in the path of Hurricane Ida like Thibodaux Regional Health System have been forced to rely on emergency generators for electricity, a situation that could go on for several weeks. Thibodaux Regional is the regional healthcare provider for hard-hit Lafourche, Terrebonne, and the surrounding parishes. The hospital was nearly full with patients before Ida, and has been caring for additional patients after the only two hospitals in Terrebonne parish were evacuated because of damage.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Week-long disaster relief giveaway in Kenner begins

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Kenner residents will have the opportunity to receive free water, food and basic supplies from Saturday, Sep. 4 through Friday, Sep. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. Church of the King along with Convoy of Hope, Eight Days of Hope and Mercy Chefs will be...
BATON ROUGE, LA

