Rouses Markets Starts Disaster Relief Fund
In the devastating wake of Hurricane Ida, Rouses Markets CEO Donny Rouse has revealed the creation of a disaster relief fund seeded with $100,000 from the company. This first $100,000 in the Rouses Markets Disaster Fund, a registered 501(3)c charitable organization, will go to Rouses Markets associates in Louisiana’s Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes who have lost their homes and personal belongings as a result of the hurricane.progressivegrocer.com
