Rouses Markets Starts Disaster Relief Fund

A Casper College student is raising funds to help rebuild damage caused by Hurricane Ida in her hometown of Grand Isle, Louisiana. "Where I'm from in Louisiana, we call them, like, County Parishes," said Briana Kent, an occupational therapy student attending the University of North Dakota on the Casper College campus. "I'm from the Ascension Parish and it was one of the places that was the eye of Hurricane Ida went through, and that's the worst part of the storm. My family also has a camp that was hit very badly."

1 DAY AGO