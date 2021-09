When The Matrix arrived in 1999, it was more than just another sci-fi movie. It was borderline a religious experience for some, who took its weighty themes of a real world beyond the looking glass seriously to heart. You can hear the ideas presented in that film still expressed today. The sequels that followed, on the other hand, were critical duds that seemed to kill the franchise for good. The Wachowskis never made a movie as influential, either. Forward nearly two decades later and here we are with the aptly titled The Matrix: Resurrections, and the trailer is finally here.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO