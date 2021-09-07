NFL records that could be broken in 2021 as Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes chase significant milestones
The NFL is set to embark on the most exciting season in its 101-year history. With the advent of the 17-game schedule and coming off a year which had the most combined points scored in league history, passing records were shattered. The single-season marks for passer rating (93.6), touchdown passes (871), completion percentage (65.2%) and completions (11,756) all ranked as the most in a single season in NFL history — setting the stage for offenses to reach new heights in 2021.blackchronicle.com
