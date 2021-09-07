FDA Turns Eye on Food Safety in E-Commerce
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven the popularity of using various forms of food delivery, including restaurant meals, produce and meal kit subscriptions, alcohol services, and of course, online groceries. To ensure that these deliveries don't pose a public health threat, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will hold a three-day public meeting next month to discuss the safety of foods sold online and delivered directly to consumers.progressivegrocer.com
