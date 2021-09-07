Vail Oktoberfest kicks off Friday in Lionshead

Vail Oktoberfest on Monday issued the following press release on its annual celebration coming up this weekend in Vail:. Lift your ears up to the mountains: Do you hear the strains of oompah music floating in the breeze? It’s that time of year: Vail’s Oktoberfest kicks off with the first full weekend of celebration on Friday, Sept. 10 in Lionshead. This celebration of authentic Bavarian fun including the return of many crowd favorites like bratwurst eating contests, adult keg bowling, stein lifting competitions, costume contests, music, food, beer and more. Vail Oktoberfest opens to the public at noon on Friday, Sept. 10 with an oompah-style Friday Afternoon Club (FAC); the official opening ceremony takes place at 6 p.m.