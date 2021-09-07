The Hope and Pain of Another Season of Dallas Cowboys Football
D’s new sports section, StrongSide, is now live! After you’re done here, come learn more about what we have in store. This is the best time of the year if you’re a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Even if it’s still hot, the weather’s changing. The days are shorter. The natural optimism that comes after a three-day holiday weekend is here. And with that, you can convince yourself of lots of things, including those that haven’t happened in over a quarter-century. Days before another NFL season begins, you can almost convince yourself the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl this year.www.dmagazine.com
Comments / 0