The Hope and Pain of Another Season of Dallas Cowboys Football

This is the best time of the year if you're a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Even if it's still hot, the weather's changing. The days are shorter. The natural optimism that comes after a three-day holiday weekend is here. And with that, you can convince yourself of lots of things, including those that haven't happened in over a quarter-century. Days before another NFL season begins, you can almost convince yourself the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl this year.