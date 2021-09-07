Roe v. Wade is dead – what’s wrong with that? (Letters)

When a boxer is under a barrage of blows from an opponent and gets knocked down, there is concern in that boxer's corner. He was knocked down, but not out, but he is staggered by the blows never the less. That is the state of the federal law passed in January of 1973 making abortions legal in America, the law titled Roe v. Wade, is under attack by Republicans and Texas Republicans in particular, have succeeded in knocking Roe v. Wade out in their state! The Republican-led Texas legislature, passed the ban on abortions in May and it went into effect September 1st. That means a woman in Texas can't get an abortion anywhere in that state, she would have to go out of state for that service! And who do you think would be most affected the most by this GOP stunt? Minority and poor white women.

