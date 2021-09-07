CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Roe v. Wade is dead – what’s wrong with that? (Letters)

By Letters to the Editor
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roe v. Wade is dead. At least in Texas, and soon in other states dominated by extremist Republican party strategists. The Supreme Court’s recent 5-4 decision, literally in the dead of night, let stand a Texas law the justices knew was openly designed to be unconstitutional. The law bans abortions after about six weeks. Before many women even know they are pregnant. Before the time 85% of safe, and previously legal, abortions are performed. And there is no exception for rape or incest.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
staradvertiser.com

Supreme Court urged to reject Mississippi’s attack on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON >> Abortion providers in Mississippi urged the Supreme Court today to reaffirm Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The filing came in the most important abortion case in decades, in which officials in Mississippi have asked the court’s newly expanded conservative majority to overrule Roe and to sustain a state law that largely bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Times-Leader

Pro-life cause deserves better than the Texas law

The Supreme Court’s fateful step of judicializing abortion in 1973 effectively removed it from the political process for nearly a half-century. But now the court seems poised to toss the question back into the political realm. I say this not so much because of what happened with the Texas law but because the court is scheduled to hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a Mississippi case aimed squarely at Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Congress must codify the tenets of Roe v. Wade

For nearly half a century, the federal courts could be counted on to protect women and their constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed in four major rulings — starting with Roe v. Wade — that women have a right to an abortion up to the point of viability of the fetus at about 24 weeks and could not be hindered by onerous requirements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
theohiostar.com

Baby at the Center of Roe v. Wade Reveals Identity

The baby at the heart of the monumental abortion case Roe v. Wade was not aborted — she was born before the Supreme Court’s final decision, but was never publicly identified until now. “When someone’s pregnant with a baby, and they don’t want that baby, that person develops knowing they’re...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘Very, very, very wrong’: Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer speaks out on Texas abortion law

Justice Stephen Breyer has spoken out against the Supreme Court’s decision not to block the Texas law that bans abortion once a heartbeat is detected.In an interview with NPR, Mr Bryer was asked why the Supreme Court deserves respect after the 5-4 decision handed down “in the dead of night”.“Look, I thought the last decision you mentioned was very, very, very wrong. I’ll add one more very,” Mr Breyer replied. “And I wrote a dissent and that’s the way it works.”In his dissenting opinion, Mr Breyer recognised that Texas delegates the power to prevent abortions not to the state...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Abortion#Republican#The Supreme Court
Blue Springs Examiner

Will the Supreme Court reconsider Roe vs. Wade?

In 1973, the United States Supreme Court held in Roe v. Wade that abortion was a constitutional right that could not be prohibited by the governments for nonviable fetuses – those that could not survive outside the womb -– at 24 weeks or less. Since then, the abortion wars have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

Roe v Wade: What happened to the baby that divided America?

“I would never, ever thank her for not aborting me.” That is what the daughter of “Jane Roe” – the woman whose Supreme Court case, Roe v Wade, led to the legalisation of abortion across the US – told her birth mother, in one of their only interactions. The conversation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bangor Daily News

Supreme Court rules on abortion after Congress defaults

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. The U.S. Supreme Court just sent a strong signal that it could soon change its collective mind and rule that a woman has no...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
grtimes.com

Roe V. Wade Suffers A Gop Knockdown, What's Next?

When a boxer is under a barrage of blows from an opponent and gets knocked down, there is concern in that boxer's corner. He was knocked down, but not out, but he is staggered by the blows never the less. That is the state of the federal law passed in January of 1973 making abortions legal in America, the law titled Roe v. Wade, is under attack by Republicans and Texas Republicans in particular, have succeeded in knocking Roe v. Wade out in their state! The Republican-led Texas legislature, passed the ban on abortions in May and it went into effect September 1st. That means a woman in Texas can't get an abortion anywhere in that state, she would have to go out of state for that service! And who do you think would be most affected the most by this GOP stunt? Minority and poor white women.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

If the GOP succeeds in destroying Roe v. Wade, how will it handle the fallout?

Last week, after the Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law that makes it functionally very difficult to offer abortion services in the state, people began to ponder in earnest what a post-Roe future might look like. There’s a lot of uncertainty about which states would allow abortion, and under what circumstances, if the Supreme Court doesn’t merely limit the scope of Roe v. Wade but goes all the way and overturns it. There’s also a major political question at play: After decades of reframing the GOP as The Party That Will Destroy Roe, what might the GOP do for an encore?
CONGRESS & COURTS
arcamax.com

Robin Abcarian: The end may be coming for Roe v. Wade

Consider this an elegy for Roe v. Wade, a lamentation for the impending death of a law that has enabled millions of American women over the past half-century to control their bodies, their economic lives, their personal fates. Let’s not kid ourselves. The Supreme Court of the United States, now...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Palm Beach Interactive

Women want Roe v. Wade protections

Shame on you in the legislatures of Texas and Florida. You're so afraid of change and the growing equality of women that you'd attempt to put them back in chastity belts, if you could. Barring that, simply keep them in the kitchen and bedroom instead of the boardroom and eventually the Presidency. Some of you may be trying to hide behind the transparent cloak of religion but women and the men who support them know better. Rolling back Roe v. Wade will not happen. These cowardly gestures will simply galvanize and unite half of America to replace you and your attempts to roll back time.
PALM BEACH, FL
wgbh.org

What Does The Texas Abortion Law Mean For Roe V. Wade And States Like Massachusetts?

As of last week, it is illegal to receive, give or in any way help someone obtain an abortion after six weeks in Texas, following the Supreme Court’s refusal to block a new state law. The Biden administration is exploring “all options” to challenge the Texas law, but what does the inaction by the highest court in the land mean for the future of Roe v. Wade?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Heartbeat away: Roe v. Wade endangered

After the Supreme Court’s decision last week to let stand a new Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the battle over Roe v. Wade has been thrust into the national spotlight again. With other abortion cases looming before a high court that holds a clear conservative majority, amid a backdrop of a suddenly unpopular president, and approaching midterm elections, Doug McKelway reports the stakes have never been higher.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
55K+
Followers
39K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy