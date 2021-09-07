CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rock, Walworth by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 11:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rock; Walworth The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin Northern Rock County in south central Wisconsin * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Koshkonong to 6 miles southwest of Edgerton, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Milton and Lake Koshkonong around 1150 AM CDT. Whitewater around 1155 AM CDT. East Troy and Potter Lake around 1220 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Indianford, Abells Corners, Tibbets, Troy Center, Leyden, Millard, La Grange, Lima Center, Richmond and Johnstown Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

