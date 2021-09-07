A hit-and-run accident seriously injured a pedestrian in North Austin (Austin, TX)

On early Tuesday, a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of 300 block of East Rundberg Lane at North Creek Drive at about 3:16 a.m. On arrival, emergency responders found an injured person lying in the road.

