Chef, my wife and I celebrated our first anniversary there with a very

 7 days ago

Similar menu a few weeks ago (the only difference was an amazing, playful "Tuna in a Can" course with foie gras, but you absolutely nailed the experience in your post. I was flooded with flavor and service memories just reading that! What a special place and the attention to detail is truly second to none. I also think that my wife may leave me for Cameron the "Cheese Whiz" - his knowledge, captaining of Fairah the cow, and flare is one of a kind. Simply magical.

3 Plus Your Life- Chef and Wife

Pimento cheese from The Chef and His Wife make a perfect addition to your Labor Day cookout, weekend tailgate, or simply a mid-day snack. You can find your favorite flavor at your local grocery store.
Antiques Roadshow crowd gasp as robe breaks show records with life-changing valuation

THE Antiques Roadshow crowd gasped after a robe broke show records with a life-changing valuation – but there was one big problem. Expert Lee Young met a couple while stood next to the stunning robe, and he told them: “There are those moments in your life that you will always remember, and I will always remember standing here, but I certainly will also remember the first time that I saw this spectacular robe.”
Chef Veronica Wandui: How I Found My Voice In A Man’s World

Veronica Wandui is the executive banquet chef at The St. Regis Atlanta, where she orchestrates weddings and conferences for up to 600 guests at a time. After graduating from culinary school in Nairobi, Wandui was demotivated, harassed and told to stay “in her place.” She migrated to the United States and restarted her career, earning business management and culinary degrees and making her way from an intern to executive banquet chef at one of the most opulent kitchens in Atlanta. In this Voices in Food story, Wandui talks about what it took for her to get ahead as a Black female chef in a male-dominated workplace.
I refuse to eat sweet potatoes, but that is awesome.

We just harvested our first crop of sweet potatoes. Looking forward to -- Lile Hancock 09/13/2021 10:02PM. We picked up a bushel of sweet potatoes last fall in the mountains -- NJHoo 09/13/2021 9:17PM. I wouldn't go to sleep in the same room as that thing. It'd likely grow a.....
Keto Pepper Sauce – Low Carb Creamy Gravy

Our delicious creamy Keto Pepper Sauce is an ideal condiment to serve with grilled steak, chicken, and vegetables. The combination of 3 types of pepper makes this sauce rich and flavorsome. Most pepper sauces that are served with steaks at steakhouses, pubs, and clubs are based on a carb-heavy gravy...
Cookbooks for fans of The Great British Baking Show

If you too are missing the warmth and comfort of The Great British Baking Show (aka The Great British Bake Off in the UK), then this is a great time to check out the many cookbooks written by contestants and hosts of the show. Master your own “technical challenge” as you wait for new episodes to drop this fall. Remember to watch out for those soggy bottoms! In the meantime, you can catch up on seasons 1-4 on DVD.
Vegan Chickpea Breakfast Pinwheels

These Chickpea Breakfast Rolls are perfect for your next brunch party! Flour tortillas filled with vegan chickpea scramble and spinach, then rolled up, sliced and fried into crunchy golden pinwheels! Serve with my hashbrowns and some fruit. Nut-free & gluten-free option. Coming at you with a full vegan breakfast platter!...
Celebrated Chefs Support Project Self-Sufficiency Fundraiser

Perona Farms Executive Chef Kirk Avondoglio and North Shore House Executive Chef Ken Salmon.Project Self-Sufficiency. Northwestern New Jersey’s premier culinary fundraising event, A Taste of Talent, will be held at the North Shore House on behalf of local non-profit agency Project Self-Sufficiency on Monday, September 27th, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Patrons are invited to mingle with chefs from approximately 30 celebrated area restaurants while feasting on appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The epicurean event raises funds for the non-profit agency which specializes in services for low-income families in Sussex, Morris, Hunterdon and Warren. Sponsorships for A Taste of Talent range from $500 - $30,000. The event will take place indoors and outside at the venue. Volunteer musicians will perform throughout the facility.
