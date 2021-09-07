CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law

 7 days ago

Breaking News:Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law: TYLER (AP/Staff) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law an overhaul of the state’s election rules following months of protests by Democrats. The sweeping bill signed Tuesday by the two-term Republican governor further tightens Texas’ strict voting laws. Texas joins more than a dozen states that have passed Republican-backed voting changes since the 2020 election.

The Hill

Live coverage: California voters to decide Newsom's fate

Voting enters final moments with Newsom's political fate on the line. Voting in the California recall election is in its final moments. Polls are set to close at 8 p.m. PT – or 11 p.m. EDT – and the first results should be coming out just after that. For voters still waiting in line then, they’ll still have a chance to cast their ballots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Book: Top US officer feared Trump could order China strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fearful of Donald Trump’s actions in his final weeks as president, the United States’ top military officer twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the two nations would not suddenly go to war, a senior defense official said Tuesday after the conversations were described in excerpts from a forthcoming book.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
