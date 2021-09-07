In the Great Smoky Mountains, fireflies have become a source of tourism - and solace

I've been in Great Smoky Mountains National Park for less than an hour when I'm mistaken for a woodland fairy. Even though I'm here to witness the ethereal phenomenon of synchronous fireflies - a species famed for its ability to flash in unison - the association is surprising since, after a pandemic period of virtual living, I'm feeling more like a haggard dweller of the modern world than an enchanted being of old-world mythology. In fact, when I hear a stranger calling out from across the forest glen I'm wandering, it takes me a second to realize that she's addressing me. She waves me over and asks again: "Are you a magical creature?"