TV Series

The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 11 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 10 was nothing short of adorable, and while the angst of being in love with someone from a different socioeconomic background is as old as literature, Alice's struggle was delivered in a very touching way.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 10 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where To Watch Hyakuman no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatte Iru

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The anime adaptation of the manga series Hyakuman no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatte Iru by Yamakawa and Akinari Nao is almost near the end of season 2, I’m Standing on a Million Lives Episode 10 is about to arrive so make sure to see where to watch the isekai show and have the release date and time on your countdown.
The Honor Student at Magic High School Episode 11 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. With only a few runs left before the end of Season 1, the anime adaptation of the spinoff manga Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei continues with the Nine Schools competition where every student is showing off their capabilities. The Honor Student at Magic High School Episode 11 is on its way so have the release date and time on your countdown and see where to watch the show.
Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Anime Episode 10 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, and Where to Watch Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun FOR FINALE

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun by Ikumi Hino manga series got an anime adaptation and the finale of the series is about to arrive next week as Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Episode 10 arrives. With the last of the run of season 1, make sure to check where to watch the show and have the release date and time set on your countdown.
What If Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

‘What If…?’ episode 5 is a horror movie in itself that brings to life the infamous Marvel Zombies from the comics in an animated form. The episode reimagines the events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ and follows a group of surviving superheroes who must make a last stand to save the planet from the zombies. Does The Watcher interfere this time around? Head to the recap section to find out! Before you do that, let’s quickly take a look at what’s in store for the show’s next installment. Here are all the details you need to know about ‘What If…?’ episode 6.
Funimation Announces Premiere Date For English Dub Adaptation Of The Duke Of Death And His Maid

Funimation has announced a September 12th start date for the English dubbed adaptation of The Duke Of Death And His Maid coming from JC Staff. The CGI-heavy series is directed by Yoshinobu Yamakawa, with Hideki Shirane overseeing the series’ scripts, Michiru Kuwabata designing the characters, and Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe composing the series’ music. The English dub cast and crew is as follows:
Shaman King (2021) Episode 23 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Shaman King (2021) Episode 22 wasn't the most epic so far, but it's very satisfying to watch Faust being awesome as the Shaman Fight keeps going strong. The 10 first episodes of the Shaman King reboot were a bit underwhelming, but even average episodes are much more well-received now that the show really picked up.
Overlord Season 4 Release Date, News and Everything You Need to Know

Overlord is a Japanese novel by Kugane Maruyama. It was then adapted into a dark fantasy anime that consists of 13 episodes and was released in 2015. The first season of the anime covered the first three volumes of the novel. The second season, which also had 13 episodes, covered volumes 4 to 6.
One Piece Chapter 1,026 RELEASE DATE and TIME, SPOILERS

Anime Writer A devil child addicted to city pop and iced coffee. The latest chapter of One Piece, titled “Twin Dragons,” shows Luffy and Momonosuke on their way to Kaido. Many of the people in Onigashima are confused by the sight of another dragon—moreover, a different colored one too. As for Yamato and Kaido, the battle between father and son continues.
Duke Football TV Show Releases New Episode

DURHAM - The second episode of "Duke All-Access with Coach David Cutcliffe" is now available on the Duke Athletics YouTube channel. The show first airs Sundays at 12 noon on WTVD ABC-11 in the Raleigh-Durham market. In addition, "Duke All-Access With Coach David Cutcliffe" airs every Saturday morning this season on Bally Sports South, beginning Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m., as well as Tuesdays on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN).
My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 24: September 18 Release and Expecatations Based on Episode 23

My Hero Academia is a Japanese anime, action manga series. It has 4 seasons, and season 5 being released on March 27, 2021. Season 5 is directed by Masahiro Mukai and Kenji Nagasaki, and Bones is a production house. The story is about a boy, Izuku Midoriya, who doesn’t have any superhero powers in a world where almost everyone posses some superhero power. Then his life takes a turn when he meets the biggest superhero on the Earth, “All Might.”
Demon Slayer Releases New Trailer For Special Art Exhibition

To celebrate the incredible success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, a special art exhibition will be opening in Japan to highlight the manga's biggest moments along with never-before-seen art from series creator Koyoharu Gotouge. The exhibition is scheduled to run from October 26 to December 12 in Tokyo Mori Arts Center Gallery in Japan, and a new trailer has been released to promote the event.
Ozark Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast

Ozark is a web television series streaming on Netflix created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams and produced by Media Rights Capitals. It is an American crime drama. Till now two seasons have been released and the third season is expected to get published in 2019 by August. Every fan...
Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Release Date & More Revealed

Here's what you should know about the next Valorant event. Valorant came onto the scene over a year ago and has managed to keep a strong playerbase ever since. This is, no doubt, partially down to how frequent new updates, maps and characters find their way into the game. For this reason, we are very excited to see what Episode 3 Act 2 has in store for us. Here's everything you need to know right now.
Netflix Adding 22 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Another week means another deluge of content coming to Netflix, and while nothing instantly demands your attention to the same extent as last Friday’s double-header of Lucifer Season 6 and bruising action movie Kate, there’s still plenty worth adding to your watch-list coming to the platform over the next seven days.
What If...? New Trailer Unveils Return of Doctor Strange Supreme

The first five episodes of What If...? that aired so far gave us an alternate universe look at some of the moments in the main MCU timeline including the Avengers becoming zombies, Peggy Carter taking the super-soldier serum, and Doctor Strange's transformation into an evil sorcerer named Strange Supreme. Now, we have a look at what's about to come in the rest of the season.
Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Reveals Season 2 Premiere Title

Ever since the first season finale of Superman & Lois aired, fans have been wondering about what's to come on the next season. Now, one of its stars took to social media to hype out the excitement and shared with us a little information that may or may not give us a clue on what we should expect when the shows returns for its sophomore run.
