KGWA Local News Tuesday
IA)—An Enid man was injured Sunday when he crashed his motorcycle in Major County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said 44 year-old Jeremy Barnett was southbound on State Highway 58 about 1 mile south of Ringwood Sunday afternoon at 3:15 when the crash occurred. According to the report, Barnett was behind some traffic that had slowed to turn, when he had to brake hard and laid the motorcycle over on its side. Barnett, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Integris Bass in Enid where he was admitted in stable condition for treatment of head, trunk, arm and leg injuries. The investigating trooper listed the cause of the crash as inattention.kgwanews.com
