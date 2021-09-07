KGWA Local News Tuesday

BS)--Enid Police said an Enid man was arrested after midnight on Wednesday after he called 911 and said he shot his mother. According to the report, 78 year-old Melva Gragg was found to have suffered gunshot wounds and was transported by Life EMS to a landing area and flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was listed in stable condition. 50 year-old Glenn Gragg was arrested and booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. EPD officers, Life EMS and Enid Fire Department responded to 1905 W. Walnut at 12:10 this morning after Gragg called 911, identified himself as the woman's son and said he had shot his mother. Officers arrived at the residence and seized a small-caliber handgun believed to have been used in the shooting. The case remains under investigation.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO