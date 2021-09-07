CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

KGWA Local News Tuesday

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
kgwanews.com
 7 days ago

IA)—An Enid man was injured Sunday when he crashed his motorcycle in Major County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said 44 year-old Jeremy Barnett was southbound on State Highway 58 about 1 mile south of Ringwood Sunday afternoon at 3:15 when the crash occurred. According to the report, Barnett was behind some traffic that had slowed to turn, when he had to brake hard and laid the motorcycle over on its side. Barnett, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Integris Bass in Enid where he was admitted in stable condition for treatment of head, trunk, arm and leg injuries. The investigating trooper listed the cause of the crash as inattention.

kgwanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

Baby of Fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum is Born

The photos above are from Jiennah Crayton's Facebook page. As of Tuesday morning at 4am these photos had been shared over 5000 times. Hundreds of well wishes had poured in. It has been almost one month since he was killed by a suicide bomber. Now fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson’s baby has been born.
WYOMING STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Weather-related Tuesday closures, cancellations

All Calcasieu Parish Public schools and facilities are closed Tuesday. Tuesday will be a Virtual Learning Day for students in Allen Parish schools. All Sowela campuses will be closed Tuesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicholas. All branches of the Jeff Davis Parish Library will be closed Tuesday. Classes at...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Kgwa Local News#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Campinginthepark#Recreation
countynewscenter.com

Mentorship Program Pairs Local Youths and County Employees

A dozen youths are headed back to the classroom this fall with some hands-on work experience under their belts after they participated in the County’s first-ever Live Well San Diego Youth Mentorship and Internship Program over the summer. The initiative, a component of the new Live Well San Diego Youth Sector’s year-long leadership program, paired local young people with County employees for a three-month period, during which they learned about their mentor’s job and about the role County government plays in the region.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cityofroseburg.org

Fire Department encourages preparedness

ROSEBURG, OR – During National Preparedness Month in September, the Roseburg Fire Department encourages residents to take time to prepare for potential disasters and other emergencies. The annual observance, whose 2021 theme is “Prepare to Protect,” began as a way to raise awareness about the importance of readying yourself, loved...
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

Mercer County Health Department to hold vaccine clinic

MERCER COUNTY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 15, the Mercer County Health Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Karen Preservati Center/ Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center. The center is located at 704 Maple Street in Princeton. The clinic will take place...
PRINCETON, WV
woay.com

Mercer County schools to move to remote learning

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Under the guidance of the Mercer County Health Department, Mercer County Schools will move to remote learning beginning, Thursday, Sept. 16-Friday, Sept. 24. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 27. Tomorrow, teachers will ensure students have their devices for remote learning. If...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Wednesday

GC)---The 2020 U.S. Census population numbers were released recently showing a 3.9% increase in Enid, putting the city over the 50,000 mark. Lisa Powell, Executive Director of the Enid Regional Development Alliance, said passing the threshold of 50,000 people classifies Enid as a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) and the 9th largest city in the State, just behind Midwest City. Enid remains the largest population center north of I-40 and west of I-35 and serves a trade area of over 150,000 people who shop, see their doctors, and conduct business in Enid weekly. With short commute times, a low crime rate, state of the art school facilities, 2 regional medical centers, new athletic facilities, and a thriving public art and music scene, Enid's growth is only accelerating.
kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Wednesday

BS)--Enid Police said an Enid man was arrested after midnight on Wednesday after he called 911 and said he shot his mother. According to the report, 78 year-old Melva Gragg was found to have suffered gunshot wounds and was transported by Life EMS to a landing area and flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was listed in stable condition. 50 year-old Glenn Gragg was arrested and booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. EPD officers, Life EMS and Enid Fire Department responded to 1905 W. Walnut at 12:10 this morning after Gragg called 911, identified himself as the woman's son and said he had shot his mother. Officers arrived at the residence and seized a small-caliber handgun believed to have been used in the shooting. The case remains under investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Monday

IA)—An Enid man was injured Sunday when he crashed his motorcycle in Major County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said 44 year-old Jeremy Barnett was southbound on State Highway 58 about 1 mile south of Ringwood Sunday afternoon at 3:15 when the crash occurred. According to the report, Barnett was behind some traffic that had slowed to turn, when he had to brake hard and laid the motorcycle over on its side. Barnett, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Integris Bass in Enid where he was admitted in stable condition for treatment of head, trunk, arm and leg injuries. The investigating trooper listed the cause of the crash as inattention.
ENID, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy