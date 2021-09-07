Why the John Hurt Scene In 'Jackie' is One of the Most Powerful Cinematic Meditations on Mortality
Pablo Larrain's intimate biopic Jackie is arguably one of the best biographical films of the past decade. Rather than falling into the trap that so many biopics do of skimming through events without style or insight, Jackie offers a window into the "American Camelot" and the faded idealism of a nation in mourning. Jackie Kennedy's (Natalie Portman) life was already steeped in tragedy before her husband's death, but the shocking assassination inspires her to take an introspective look at her own mortality.
