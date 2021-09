For the past two months, I've dedicated my journalistic efforts to finding the best donut shops in New Jersey. I drove to the farthest reaches of the states, put thousands of miles on my Nissan, parallel parked on dozens of busy shore-town streets, woke up at the crack of dawn to wait in line — and tasted donuts of all shapes, sizes and creeds at 79 donut shops, give or take.

