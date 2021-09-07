CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Southeastern Grocers Honors First Responders on 9/11 Anniversary

By Lynn Petrak
progressivegrocer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the nation marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Southeastern Grocers is recognizing first responders and honoring lives lost in the terrorist attacks. Southeastern Grocers is offering a 20% discount to firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics and emergency dispatchers in its local communities who shop in its stores this Saturday with their Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie Rewards account.

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many Veterans There Are in South Dakota Compared To Other States

After nearly two decades of combat, the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan marks the end of the longest war in American history. Since 2001, nearly 2,500 American service members have been killed in the conflict — in addition to tens of thousands of contractors, civilians, Afghan and allied military personnel. The servicemen and servicewomen […]
MILITARY
Times Daily

UNA honoring military, first responders, health care workers on 9/11

FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama will do its part to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 before and during its game against Chattanooga this Saturday in Braly Stadium. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
FLORENCE, AL
13abc.com

9/11 ceremony at Toledo Memorial Park to honor fallen first responders

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In the back of Toledo Memorial Park stands a monument to first responders. “We really didn’t have anything and I thought if we could do anything really respectful for the first responders, this would be the place to do it,” said Jeff Cleff, President & CEO of the cemetery and mausoleum.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
alicetx.com

South Texas firefighters honor first responders lost in 9/11 attacks

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will be commemorated in many ways throughout the nation to honor the tragedy that unfolded that September day. For the past six years, Alice firefighter Robert Valdez has been honoring the men and women who lost their lives that day. For the second year, Alice firefighter Kevin Figueroa also will participate. For the first year Matthew Epitallo will participate.
TEXAS STATE
Norfolk Daily News

Local 9/11 ceremonies honor first responders, military members

Two Patriot Day programs were held in Lincoln on Saturday morning, 20 years after the 9/11 attacks on America. Both ceremonies, one at the steps of the state Capitol and the other at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, were held about 30 minutes apart, each honoring first responders and military members.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#First Responders#Fresco Y M S#Winn Dixie Rewards#Seg Southeastern Grocers#Pg
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of A Terrifying Crisis On America's Doorstep

The White House recently issued a warning that millions of Americans face eviction and potential homelessness in the next few months. In Texas, that number is 300,000. Renters in Texas have been concerned about the possibility of being evicted since the pandemic began. But when the United States Supreme Court overturned the federal eviction moratorium, such worries quickly turned into reality. Now, over 300,000 people throughout the state of Texas are at risk of getting evicted and potentially becoming homeless. Nationally, the number is 3.6 million. Quoting the White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki:
CBS News

"This was a very real event": Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base goes into lockdown for several hours after reports of active shooter on the base

Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base went into lockdown for several hours while security officials investigated reports of a shooter on the campus, but they eventually gave the all-clear early Friday morning. Two individuals reported hearing one gunshot at the base just east of Dayton just after 9 p.m. Thursday, said...
OHIO STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Picks Wisconsin for Next Reimagined Grocery Concept

Hy-Vee is quickly expanding upon its reimagined grocery prototype that debuted in Iowa on Sept. 14. The Midwestern grocer will welcome customers in Wisconsin to its next new concept location at 2424 E. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire on Sept. 28. The 92,000-square-foot Eau Claire Hy-Vee store will be the...
Riley Blue

5 Dangerous Cities of West Virginia

West Virginia is a state is located in the Appalachian, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeastern regions. These are the West Virginia cities with the highest yearly rates of violent crime, including murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Without further ado, here are the statistics on West Virginia's most deadly communities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
KFYR-TV

Air Force releases COVID-19 vaccine deadlines

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Air Force has now set deadlines for when military members need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The plan released by Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall calls for active duty personnel to be vaccinated by Nov. 2. Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Personnel must be...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lootpress

West Virginia city approves $750 for vaccinated workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia’s largest city has approved giving $750 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The City Council approved the move Tuesday night, giving a $250 boost to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s original $500 proposal. The city will...
CHARLESTON, WV
Megan Hippler

The 5 most popular restaurants in Martinsburg, WV

Established during the American Revolutionary War, Martinsburg is currently the largest city in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. With a history steeped in wars, railroads, and the cinema, most tourists come to Martinsburg to tour the historic districts and buildings. As part of the Hagerstown, Maryland metro area and one end of Maryland’s commuter rail line to Washington, DC, Martinsburg continues to grow, offering tourists and residents amenities often found in cities much larger.
MARTINSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy