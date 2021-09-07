Southeastern Grocers Honors First Responders on 9/11 Anniversary

The White House recently issued a warning that millions of Americans face eviction and potential homelessness in the next few months. In Texas, that number is 300,000. Renters in Texas have been concerned about the possibility of being evicted since the pandemic began. But when the United States Supreme Court overturned the federal eviction moratorium, such worries quickly turned into reality. Now, over 300,000 people throughout the state of Texas are at risk of getting evicted and potentially becoming homeless. Nationally, the number is 3.6 million. Quoting the White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki:

