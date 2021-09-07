Southeastern Grocers Honors First Responders on 9/11 Anniversary
As the nation marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Southeastern Grocers is recognizing first responders and honoring lives lost in the terrorist attacks. Southeastern Grocers is offering a 20% discount to firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics and emergency dispatchers in its local communities who shop in its stores this Saturday with their Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie Rewards account.progressivegrocer.com
Comments / 0