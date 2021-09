For Indian budget phone lovers, the debut of the Redmi 10 Prime in the Indian market is one of the most beautiful things of the last quarter. The handset brings great midrange specifications at an incredibly affordable price, but there are a lot of devices in the same price range. Even Samsung is releasing several handsets in the low-end segment: one of the latest is the Galaxy M12. Does the Redmi 10 Prime offer a higher value for money than the Samsung Galaxy M12 or the latter is a better option for the money asked? This comparison between their specifications will clear your ideas in regards.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO