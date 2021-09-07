Movie review: ‘The Card Counter’ takes expertly crafted look at despair

Paul Schrader’s films are often about characters asserting control over chaotic and indifferent universes to the best of their ability, and either finding themselves transformed/fulfilled (Rolling Thunder, Taxi Driver) by the experience or forced to submit to reality itself even as it fractures for them (Cat People, The Dying of the Light). His latest, The Card Counter is no exception to that rule, and it provides a pitch-perfect counterpart to First Reformed, his 2018 hit that returned him to prominence amongst a younger generation of cinephiles. Where that film plunged down into the depths of the kind of existential hopelessness that would lead someone of sound mind to commit acts of terrorism, Card Counter offers an intense change in perspective by focusing heavily on low-stakes gambler William Tell (a fantastic Oscar Isaac), who, in a former life was outright complicit in horrific actions at Abu Ghraib and was later imprisoned for them, and, since embarking on his career as a card counter, he has been somewhat emotionally anesthetized thanks to guilt. The aspects of his personality that caused him to be “successful” in committing war crimes and other assorted cruelties remain intact, channeled into more seemingly benign interests (Schrader doesn’t have sympathies for his deeds, but he has some level of empathy for the grunts, placed in these awful positions, who became scapegoats while the institutional rot persisted). After all, he’s a master manipulator — that, of course, was what he was good at what he did, controlling a situation, a sensory experience, even if it wasn’t particularly nice or efficient or even meaningful in any way — and what better way to seize and dominate chaos than by cheating at cards?

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO