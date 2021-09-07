CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Canadian National shareholder to nominate five directors to company's board

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management said on Tuesday it intends to nominate directors to replace about half of Canadian National’s board, after its costly attempts to buy Kansas City Southern were dealt a blow by the U.S. regulator.

TCI, which owns over 5% of Canadian National, said it hired Kingsdale Advisors, a firm which had represented Bill Ackman in his efforts to bring about changes at Canadian Pacific Railway .

“We believe CN’s best days are ahead of it”, provided the company pulls out of its $29 billion bid to buy Kansas City Southern, TCI’s Hohn said.

The fund expects to nominate at least five new directors, he added.

Canadian National, which has 11 directors on its board, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The fund reiterated its call for CN’s top boss Jean-Jacques Ruest to be replaced by former Union Pacific Chief Operating Officer Jim Vena.

TCI, the company’s second largest shareholder, as per Refinitiv data has held a stake in since 2018. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 1

Related
Entrepreneur

Is KSU Likely to Accept Canadian Pacific's Takeover Offer?

In the latest development pertaining to the takeover of the Kansas, MO-based railroad operator Kansas City Southern KSU, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s CP $31-billion offer (inclusive of the $3.8-billion outstanding debt) is likely to be accepted by the former. We remind investors that on Aug 31, the U.S. Surface Transportation...
ECONOMY
Detroit News

Canadian National railroad facing more investor pressure

Omaha, Neb. — A day after being spurned by Kansas City Southern, Canadian National Railway is facing additional pressure from a major investor who wants CN to abandon its effort to buy the U.S. railroad. The London-based investment firm TCI Fund — which owns about 5% of CN's stock and...
OMAHA, NE
jwnenergy.com

Kansas City Southern to accept CP Rail offer, rebuffing CN

Kansas City Southern said it’s backing out of a merger agreement with Canadian National Railway Co. and plans to accept a competing offer from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., the latest step in the fight over which railroad would become the first to operate in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Canadian...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ackman
wsau.com

Kansas City Southern determines Canadian Pacific bid superior to other offer

(Reuters) -Kansas City Southern said on Sunday it has received a revised proposal from Canadian Pacific, which the board determined was superior to the offer from Canadian National Railway. Under the terms of Canadian Pacific’s revised proposal, each share of Kansas City Southern common stock would be exchanged for 2.884...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

KCS declares Canadian Pacific’s merger offer as ‘superior’

Kansas City Southern’s board of directors confirmed that it has declared Canadian Pacific’s bid to acquire KCS as “superior,” thus diminishing the prospects of an acquisition by rival CN. “The KCS Board of Directors determined that CP’s revised proposal constitutes a ‘Company Superior Proposal’ as defined in KCS’s merger agreement...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tci Fund Management#Canadian National#Kingsdale Advisors#Canadian Pacific Railway#Union Pacific#Refinitiv
New York Post

Boeing shareholders may pursue some 737 MAX claims against board of directors

A Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday that Boeing’s board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people in less than six months. Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn ruled Boeing stockholders may pursue some claims but dismissed other claims against the board.
ECONOMY
Industry Week

Boeing's Board Face Lawsuit From Shareholders Over Two Crashes

Shareholders said the Boeing Board should have paid attention to issues about the 737 MAX after the first crash. Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal crashes that killed hundreds of people, a US judge has ruled. The manufacturer's 737 MAX was grounded for...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
primenewsghana.com

Ownership of a private company versus ownership of the company's properties- the shareholders' limitations

Capital given by shareholders provides initial funding for a private company’s operational activities. Additionally, shareholders could extend debt or loan to support a company’s operational activities. These shareholders’ financial investments coupled with other 3rd party credits or debts are used in the value generation (properties/assets and profits) activities of companies.
BUSINESS
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Why 10,000 John Deere Employees Are About to Go on Strike

About 10,000 John Deere employees have voted whether or not to strike at ten different facilities across the United States. PayDay Report writes that the largest UAW union of John Deere workers, the UAW Local 838 from Waterloo, Iowa, “voted to strike by a margin of 99.3%.”. According to PayDay...
LABOR ISSUES
Houston Chronicle

Occidental in talks to sell Ghana stakes to Kosmos Energy

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is in talks to sell offshore oil assets in Ghana to Kosmos Energy Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter. Kosmos is already a partner in the Jubilee and TEN oil fields operated by London-based Tullow Oil Plc. Several obstacles, including tax issues, remain in the...
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
206K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy