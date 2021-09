Cybersecurity stocks remain one of the most bullish industries in the stock market today. Due to the pandemic, many companies are gearing towards a hybrid workforce. More people are now working from home but companies are well aware of the risk of such settings. From company assets to personal data, the number of viable targets for cyberattacks has and continues to increase significantly. Thus, the importance of cybersecurity has been highlighted repeatedly.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO