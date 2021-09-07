CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

US Open 2021 – Leylah Fernandez ‘not surprised’ by memorable run to quarterfinals

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Leylah Fernandez was down a set and a break — 4-6, 2-4 — against 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber on Sunday, and the scorecard suggested that the teenager’s dream run was probably going to end soon. Still, Fernandez’s eyes glinted. She served with abandon, faster and...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Leylah Fernandez: 5 Things to Know About The Tennis Player, 19, Competing In US Open Final

Leylah Fernandez has been dominating the 2021 US Open, and is just one match away from winning the entire Grand Slam tournament. All eyes are on Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 US Open. The 19-year-old tennis star will match up against Emma Raducanu, 18, of Britain in the women’s singles finals of the Grand Slam tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11. Leylah was relatively unknown prior to the tournament, and wasn’t considered a favorite to win early on. But she defied expectations and has dominated, even knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round. Learn more about Leylah below!
TENNIS
HOLAUSA

Celebrity reactions to tennis teenage sensation Leylah Fernandez

At just 19 years old Montreal‘s Leylah Fernandez is the new teenage sensation at the US Open. Fernandez’s birthday was just this last Monday on September 6th and the Canadian ingenue’s father is from Ecuador. The talented athlete won her quarterfinal making her the youngest semifinalist at the US Open since Maria Sharapova in 2005. Her match upset the No 5 seed, Elina Svitlana and she had the New York City crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium electrifying cheering. After she won the women’s single match Naomi Osaka headed over to give her a high five. The young tennis player took New York by storm when she made her Grand Slam debut by defeating Osaka and former world No. 1, Angelique Kerber. She will play her semifinal match tomorrow and hopefully, all the new attention only fuels the fire inside of her. Celebrities, athletes, and even politicians have taken notice of the rising star. Take a look at some reactions below and scroll down to see some epic shots of Fernandez on the court.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Florida State
New York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Leylah Fernandez Getting Major Praise For Postgame Interview

Leylah Fernandez came up short in the U.S. Open final on Saturday against Emma Raducanu, but she won over a lot of fans with her comments after the match. When asked about her improbable run to the U.S. Open final, Fernandez mentioned how next year she wants to be holding the “right trophy.” Obviously, she’s hoping next September she’ll be standing where Raducanu is right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

Leylah Fernandez continues stunning US Open run by beating Elina Svitolina

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez continued her stunning giant-killing run at the US Open with victory over Elina Svitolina to reach her first grand slam semi-final. Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, had already taken out two former champions in Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber and she added fifth seed Svitolina to the list to become the youngest semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows since Maria Sharapova.
TENNIS
Bleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Women's Final Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

The winner of the 2021 U.S. Open women's singles tournament will be a teenager who had never even reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam event before. The fourth and final major tournament of the year has been filled with surprises on the women's side, resulting in a matchup between Leylah Fernandez, a Canadian 19-year-old, and Emma Raducanu, a British 18-year-old, in Saturday's final. One of these two unseeded players will be leaving the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City as a Grand Slam champion.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#First Match#Canadian#Ecuadorian#Espn#Team Canada#American
Sporting News

Leylah Fernandez vs. Emma Raducanu result: Teen phenom becomes first qualifier to win a Grand Slam, US Open title in Open Era

The tennis world was always expecting history to be made at the US Open; they just weren’t expecting it to happen on Saturday, too. Meet Emma Raducanu: the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title — any major, ever — in the Open Era. She defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the 2021 US Open final in the first meeting of two teen sensations in the championship match since Serena Williams bested Martina Hingis in 1999.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Emma Raducanu defeats Leylah Fernandez in US Open women's singles final

Two unseeded teenagers – Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez – defied the odds as they competed for the US Open women’s singles title on Saturday as first-time Grand Slam finalists. In the end, it was Great Britain’s 18-year-old Raducanu who came out on top, defeating Canada’s Fernandez, 19, in straight...
TENNIS
northwestgeorgianews.com

U.S. Open: Leylah Fernandez upsets Angelique Kerber to reach quarterfinals

NEW YORK — Leylah Fernandez of Canada followed up her upset of No. 3 Naomi Osaka in grand style. The 18-year-old from Montreal upset No. 16 seed and three-time Grand Slam singles champion Angelique Kerber of Germany on Sunday to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals, righting herself after an inconsistent first set to earn a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
TENNIS
blackchronicle.com

Leylah Fernandez’s run to US Open semis captivates world

Leylah Fernandez’s dream US Open run continues. Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, defeated No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday to advance to the semis in New York. The Canadian teen is the youngest woman to reach the US Open semifinals since Maria Sharapova did...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy