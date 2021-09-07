US Open 2021 – Leylah Fernandez ‘not surprised’ by memorable run to quarterfinals

At just 19 years old Montreal‘s Leylah Fernandez is the new teenage sensation at the US Open. Fernandez’s birthday was just this last Monday on September 6th and the Canadian ingenue’s father is from Ecuador. The talented athlete won her quarterfinal making her the youngest semifinalist at the US Open since Maria Sharapova in 2005. Her match upset the No 5 seed, Elina Svitlana and she had the New York City crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium electrifying cheering. After she won the women’s single match Naomi Osaka headed over to give her a high five. The young tennis player took New York by storm when she made her Grand Slam debut by defeating Osaka and former world No. 1, Angelique Kerber. She will play her semifinal match tomorrow and hopefully, all the new attention only fuels the fire inside of her. Celebrities, athletes, and even politicians have taken notice of the rising star. Take a look at some reactions below and scroll down to see some epic shots of Fernandez on the court.

