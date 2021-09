The billionaire boys are still beefing. The latest jab in a legal slap-fight between Amazon, founded by Jeff Bezos, and SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has landed in the form of a letter from Amazon to the Federal Communications Commission. “With a sigh,” Amazon calls Musk out directly in the letter, accusing his companies of believing that “rules are for other people.” The tech giant also accused SpaceX of relying on a “familiar” set of plays: “concede nothing, ignore rules whenever possible, and when all else fails, malign those that invoke them.”

