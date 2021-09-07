Remember When Garth Brooks Guest Starred on a '90s Sitcom?
Garth Brooks is one of the best-selling artists in all of music and especially country music, but his talents don't stop there. Brooks has also been featured as a guest star in multiple TV shows over the years. One of the shows Garth Brooks starred in was the sitcom, Empty Nest, which aired on NBC from 1988 to 1995. The show was a spinoff of the popular TV series The Golden Girls and followed the life of Dr. Harry Weston (Richard Mulligan) and his two adult daughters, Carol (Dinah Manoff) and Barbara Weston(Kristy McNichol), who moved back in with their dad after the death of their mother.www.wideopencountry.com
