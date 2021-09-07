CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Brian K. Welch, 54

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian K. Welch, 54, of Berwick, died at his residence on September 5, 2021. He was born July 16, 1967, in Williamsport, the son of Charles F. and Vivian G. (Reeder) Welch. Brian was a graduate of Montoursville Area High School, and had served nine years in the U.S. Air Force during Desert Shield Storm. He tended bar in Las Vegas and Montgomery and worked for Wise Potato Chips. He was a member of a dart team in Berwick, and enjoyed playing guitar and karaoke.

