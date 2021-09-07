Ray E. Ford, Jr.
Ray Elliott Ford Jr., age 95 of Port Royal, passed away September 4, 2021, at Fieldstone Place. Ray was born April 4, 1926, in Clarksville, TN to the late Ray E. Ford Sr., and Hester Pickering Ford. In addition to his parents, Ray is also preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Smith Ford; daughter, Susan Ford Turner; grandson, Cameron Ford Watts and brother, William “Billy” Joshua Ford. He is survived by his daughters: Beverly (Ben) Kimbrough, Sandra Ford, Jane (David) Johnson; son-in-law, Jeff Turner; grandchildren: Candice (Richard) Blake, Thomas Purvis, Clay (Megan) Purvis, Regan Kimbrough, Drake (Bethany) Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Breanna Johnson, Davy (Natalie) Johnson, Conner Watts, Carson Watts; great-grandchildren: Kaylee Johnson, Grayson Johnson, Margaret Blake, and Ray Blake.clarksvillenow.com
