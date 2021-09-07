CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksville, TN

Ray E. Ford, Jr.

By Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
clarksvillenow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Elliott Ford Jr., age 95 of Port Royal, passed away September 4, 2021, at Fieldstone Place. Ray was born April 4, 1926, in Clarksville, TN to the late Ray E. Ford Sr., and Hester Pickering Ford. In addition to his parents, Ray is also preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Smith Ford; daughter, Susan Ford Turner; grandson, Cameron Ford Watts and brother, William “Billy” Joshua Ford. He is survived by his daughters: Beverly (Ben) Kimbrough, Sandra Ford, Jane (David) Johnson; son-in-law, Jeff Turner; grandchildren: Candice (Richard) Blake, Thomas Purvis, Clay (Megan) Purvis, Regan Kimbrough, Drake (Bethany) Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Breanna Johnson, Davy (Natalie) Johnson, Conner Watts, Carson Watts; great-grandchildren: Kaylee Johnson, Grayson Johnson, Margaret Blake, and Ray Blake.

clarksvillenow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five things to watch in the California recall election

California voters will render a verdict Tuesday on whether Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will get to keep his job for another year. On the ballot will be two questions: whether Newsom should be recalled as governor and, if so, who should replace him. Conservative radio host Larry Elder (R) has emerged as the top prospect to succeed Newsom if the recall effort is successful.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksville, TN
Obituaries
City
Clarksville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Johnson
Person
Jeff Turner
Person
Susan Ford
The Associated Press

Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Comic Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer who was “Weekend Update” host during the 1990s, has died. Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer that he kept private, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels,TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy