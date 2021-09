An Ohio woman accused of setting fire to a home several months ago was indicted on arson and murder charges last week in the death of her own mother. Alisha Marie Lang, 27, has been indicted by a grand jury for the alleged arson murder of 53-year-old Beth Lang, who died 12 days after the February blaze. Records show charges are one count of murder, three counts of aggravated arson as a first-degree felony, and one count of aggravated arson as a second-degree felony.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO