House cleaners are on my bucket list... if I were rich. My wife and I have often talked about the fact that if we were rich, probably the first thing on our bucket list of rich people stuff, would be to hire someone to clean our house. We're not messy people, but who would keep doing that if you could afford to pay someone else to do it. Dishes, dusting, laundry... Yes, please!

MAINE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO