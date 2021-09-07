CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New bill honoring service members killed in Kabul attacks to be introduced

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. - A bill that would honor the 13 American service members who died in the terrorist attacks un Kabul Aug. 26 will be introduced to the United States Senate. The following is a statement from Sen. Steve Daines' Office:. “The 13 brave service members we lost in Afghanistan...

Honoring those killed in Kabul

A memorial display honoring the 13 fallen service members who died during the attack near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, including U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 9th Psychological Operations (PSYOP) Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, sits near Fort Carson's Gate 1 on Aug. 31. Fort Carson spouses organized the display using boots wrapped in black ribbons; red, white and blue flowers in the right boot and a beverage in the left boot; along with a plaque with each service member's name and branch; a U.S. flag and a metal star-shaped U.S. flag; as well as framed photos of each service member.
Steve Daines
NMSU ROTC honors 13 military service members killed in Afghanistan

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The New Mexico State University ROTC paid tribute to the 13 military service members killed in Afghanistan. The ROTC placed 13 military boots in front of the flag at the school. A suicide bomb in Kabul killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 170...
Fallen Omaha Marine,12 other service members killed in Kabul attack could receive Congressional Gold Medals

Thirteen service members who died in the Kabul terrorist attack may be awarded Congressional Gold Medals, including Omaha Marine Corporal Daegan Page. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said in a statement Tuesday he's cosponsored a bill to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. military service members who died last week in a terrorist attack near the Kabul Airport.
Honoring the victims of the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan

In response to the tragic terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan the flags on courthouse square were lowered to half-staff last week after President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. issued a proclamation as a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan The president ordered that the flag of the United States would be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government throughout the United States and its Territories and at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations until sunset, August 30, 2021. Governor Ralph Northam also ordered that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia was to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds until the same date, to honor the victims of the attack. The Brunswick County flag was also lowered to half-staff during the same period of time. (Bobby Conner photo)
Local AMVETS Post honors 13 Americans killed in Kabul airport attack

PERRY, Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio chapter of a national veterans organization honored the 13 fallen U.S. service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan last week. Veterans, military families and community members gathered in Lake County Tuesday evening to pay tribute to those who died in the terror attack, which included a Northeast Ohio native.
