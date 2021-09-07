New bill honoring service members killed in Kabul attacks to be introduced

In response to the tragic terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan the flags on courthouse square were lowered to half-staff last week after President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. issued a proclamation as a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan The president ordered that the flag of the United States would be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government throughout the United States and its Territories and at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations until sunset, August 30, 2021. Governor Ralph Northam also ordered that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia was to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds until the same date, to honor the victims of the attack. The Brunswick County flag was also lowered to half-staff during the same period of time. (Bobby Conner photo)

