Zeeland City Council Meets Tonight

ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – Pushed back a day due to the Labor Day holiday, the Zeeland City Council holds its biweekly business meeting on Tuesday night (Sept. 7, 2021). While the matters before the panel during its 5:45 PM pre-meeting work-study session and the subsequent 7 PM meeting are somewhat routine – approving a contract for downtown Christmas lighting, setting the city’s Halloween Trick-or-Treating Day of October 29th to 3 to 5 PM, awarding the contract for a sprinkler at the Lincoln Cemetery, and considering a parking spot lease agreement with Streats Taco Kitchen located across City Hall on Elm Street – monthly meetings later this week may have more bearing on the short-term future of Zeeland.