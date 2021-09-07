CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zeeland, MI

Zeeland City Council Meets Tonight

By Gary Stevens
whtc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – Pushed back a day due to the Labor Day holiday, the Zeeland City Council holds its biweekly business meeting on Tuesday night (Sept. 7, 2021). While the matters before the panel during its 5:45 PM pre-meeting work-study session and the subsequent 7 PM meeting are somewhat routine – approving a contract for downtown Christmas lighting, setting the city’s Halloween Trick-or-Treating Day of October 29th to 3 to 5 PM, awarding the contract for a sprinkler at the Lincoln Cemetery, and considering a parking spot lease agreement with Streats Taco Kitchen located across City Hall on Elm Street – monthly meetings later this week may have more bearing on the short-term future of Zeeland.

whtc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five things to watch in the California recall election

California voters will render a verdict Tuesday on whether Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will get to keep his job for another year. On the ballot will be two questions: whether Newsom should be recalled as governor and, if so, who should replace him. Conservative radio host Larry Elder (R) has emerged as the top prospect to succeed Newsom if the recall effort is successful.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
Zeeland, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Lincoln, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Alcohol#Christmas Lighting#Parking Spot#Whtc Am Fm#The Zeeland City Council#Cemetery Commission#Planning Commission#Upward Bound Ministries
The Associated Press

Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Comic Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer who was “Weekend Update” host during the 1990s, has died. Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer that he kept private, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels,TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy