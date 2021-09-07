CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials sheltering nursing home residents in warehouses shouldn’t be criticized (Letters)

By Letters to the Editor
 7 days ago
When hurricane Ida struck Louisiana, everyone knew it was going to wreak havoc. Tens of thousands evacuated to escape the path of the storm, including residents of nursing homes. Many elderly citizens were brought to a safe refuge from the storm that happened to be a large warehouse. Television news seemed to portray this as a horrible way to treat our elderly citizens. They showed images of hundreds of people huddled on cots in a huge building.

