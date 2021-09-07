Coffee, halal and salons: 6 businesses now open in Round Rock

Several new businesses opened this summer in Round Rock. The following list details six of them. Dutch Bros Coffee held a grand opening for its 1700 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Ste. 850, Round Rock, location July 23. The coffee chain offers hot and cold beverages, such as cold brew and frozen coffee as well as its own energy drink and muffins. According to the company’s website, Dutch Bros was founded in Oregon in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma. 514-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.