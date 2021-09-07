CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

AT&T's Gordon Mansfield expands on plans for standalone 5G and open RAN

Light Reading
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG 5G EVENT, DENVER ï¿½ Gordon Mansfield, AT&T's vice president of converged access and device technology, joined us here to offer an update on the company's deployment of a 5G standalone core and the anticipated benefits that will come from it. Mansfield also shed more light on AT&T's C-band spectrum deployment, the company's plans for open RAN and how AT&T's fiber buildout fits in with the company's network and service convergence strategy.

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
Light Reading

Verizon to 'broaden out' prepaid offerings

A top Verizon executive said the operator still expects to close its purchase of TracFone this year. Further, he said the operator plans to flesh out its prepaid business in a way that would stem the tide of customers opting to move from prepaid services to postpaid services. "I think...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Dish hints at interest in carrier aggregation, more 600MHz spectrum

Dish Network is asking the FCC for permission to conduct 5G tests in Denver and Las Vegas using carrier aggregation technology in the 600MHz band. The company's filing to the agency hints that Dish hopes to augment its planned 5G network with advanced wireless technologies like carrier aggregation ï¿½ and that it may be on the hunt for additional 600MHz spectrum licenses.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Comcast nearing launch of 'XClass'-branded TVs ï¿½ report

Comcast appears to be nearing the introduction of a pair of smart TVs manufactured by China's Hisense that are outfitted with a version of the cable operator's X1 software platform, according to details uncovered by Protocol. Those connected TVs, which will carry the "XClass" brand, will be powered by software...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

US operators outline open RAN challenges

Verizon and AT&T expressed enthusiasm for open RAN at an industry conference devoted to the topic, but executives from both outlined hurdles which need to be cleared before they begin deployments. Speaking at the FierceWireless Open RAN Summit, AT&T VP of network analytics and automation Raj Savoor said it expects...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#5g
Phone Arena

AT&T's most affordable 5G smartphone yet starts at a measly $90

While the top three US wireless service providers may have disappointed their customers with a less-than-stellar 5G network expansion and improvement rate these last couple of years, one thing you must appreciate is how fast and how low 5G handset prices have fallen since 2019. Of course, the best phones...
CELL PHONES
Light Reading

T-Mobile's Neville Ray: 5G's extraordinary upside

T-Mobile's President of Technology, Neville Ray, said the industry's got a lot more work to do in deploying 5G, including fully developing T-Mobile's targeted use cases, such as providing home broadband access via fixed wireless. Ray delivered his keynote address remotely to the crowd assembled at the Big 5G Event...
TECHNOLOGY
telecoms.com

US Cellular is rolling out 5G standalone but may struggle to stand alone

American MNO US Cellular will roll out 5G standalone technology over the coming year, having selected vendor partner Nokia to provide the equipment and related services. But while the US’s (distant) fourth mobile network operator is pushing on with the deployment of its 5G core, questions remain over its future as a standalone company.
CELL PHONES
WebProNews

UScellular Taps Nokia For Its 5G Standalone Core

UScellular has extended a contract with Nokia for the Finnish company to provide its 5G standalone core. UScellular is a regional carrier in the US, and currently the fourth-largest in the country, behind Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T. Like most carriers, the company is rolling out its 5G network and has tapped Nokia for its rollout. Nokia will provide its AirScale radios, which will provide both high-speed mmWave and widespread low-band 5G.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

AT&T, GM Plan to Bring "High-performance 5G Core Network" to Vehicles

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. There was a time when automakers’ only focus was on...
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

AT&T promises to steal mobile customers from rivals

AT&T is in the process of shedding its content and media business in order to focus more heavily on selling fiber and 5G services. And the company's recent financial guidance indicates AT&T expects to be successful in the effort. Speaking Tuesday at the Bank of America 2021 Media, Communications &...
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

ATN's Geoverse looks to capitalize on the private networking boom

Geoverse is riding high on the momentum created by its network-as-a-service (NaaS) business, and is hoping to attract potential investors and/or partners to help it accelerate its growth. Rod Nelson, a former AT&T executive who now serves as CEO of Geoverse, said that the company has been working with municipalities...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

AT&T launches new plans for small business

DALLAS ï¿½ American entrepreneurs are alive and well. For all the challenges of the last 18 months, more than 4.4 million new businesses were created in the U.S. during 2020 ï¿½ the highest total on record, according to the Census Bureau1. That's a 24% increase from 2019 and 51% higher than the 2010-19 average. Half a million new businesses were started in January 2021 alone. From home-based innovators to office entrepreneurs to road warriors, small business creators of all types are getting down to work. And AT&T* is here to help with new technologies, services, and expertise.
SMALL BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

AccelerComm announces 5G O-RAN standards-compliant base station accelerator based on Silicom's N5010 platform

Combination of O-RAN standards-compliant Layer 1 Accelerator and server platform creates solution that significantly improves 5G performance using less resources and power. Southampton, UK – September 2, 2021 -- AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with physical layer IP which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, today announced that it has created a 7.2x 5G O-RAN standards-compliant base station design for either indoor or outdoor deployments utilizing Silicom’s N5010 platform. The project, developed for a 5G network infrastructure vendor, combines technology from the two companies to deliver a solution that increases reliability while reducing latency and power consumption for the most critical components of the 5G physical layer.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Verizon's Peselli on enterprises' evolving network consumption model

BIG 5G EVENT, DENVER ï¿½ Massimo Peselli, SVP of Global Enterprise for Verizon Business, provides insight into how the pandemic has changed the way "enterprises consume the network." "Over the last 18 months we developed this concept of network-as-a-service, which is our response to cloudification of the application," says Peselli....
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

T-Mobile CFO: Samsung 'has really fallen behind the eight ball'

T-Mobile's CFO called out Samsung specifically in discussing how the operator's vendors have so far weathered the shortage of electronics components. "Samsung has really fallen behind the eight ball relative to other OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] on the global supply chain issue," said T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik during an investor event Tuesday. Specifically, Osvaldik noted that Samsung discontinued its Galaxy Note smartphone "which many of our customers just loved," and that many of the company's S-series smartphones "are in very short supply."
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Firstlight Media hires sales lead

TORONTO ï¿½ Chris Drake, who has driven adoption of innovative streaming products for more than 20 years, will spearhead the industry's latest shift ï¿½ to cloud-native platforms ï¿½ as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Revenue for Firstlight Media. Drake will lead Firstlight Media's global sales efforts to help Tier...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Charter exploring targeted 'high-split' upstream upgrades

Charter Communications has shed a bit more light on its future "high-split" upgrades that will beef up the amount of capacity dedicated to the upstream on today's DOCSIS 3.1 networks and, down the road, on its future DOCSIS 4.0 networks. But Charter will likely take a targeted approach to a...
ECONOMY
telecompetitor.com

Charter Plots DOCSIS 4.0 vs Fiber Strategy

High-split network upgrades are “the more up and coming expenditure in parallel with DOCSIS 4.0” as Charter looks toward future capex plans, said Charter CFO Chris Winfrey on a virtual investor conference webcast today. Winfrey also noted that Charter believes some network upgrades could involve a fiber overlay. “As we...
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Matrixx CTO: How modern charging, billing unlocks new mobile services

Marc Price, CTO of Matrixx Software, joins the podcast to explain how operators can rethink traditional mobile pricing models for 5G services. Price recently spoke at Light Reading's BIG 5G Event to discuss new monetization opportunities and the benefits of an open cloud-native network core for 5G. Price explains how...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Nokia restarts O-RAN Alliance work

Nokia rekindled its technical contribution to the O-RAN Alliance after the group offered assurances its work complied with US legislation, with the vendor’s mobile networks head stating its commitment was unwavering. In a blog, Mobile Networks president Tommi Uitto (pictured) explained Nokia’s commitment to open RAN and the alliance remained...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy