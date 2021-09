Do you enjoy bowling? Would you like to try bowling? Do you want a fun activity with your colleagues?. The SU & ESF Faculty and Staff Bowling League is seeking new members. This is a fun handicap league accepting male and female bowlers who are currently employed at Syracuse University or SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. Your skill level does not matter; beginners to the high average bowlers are encouraged to join. Beginners will be coached by more experienced and skilled bowlers.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO