Lets Get Ready To Rumbleeeeeee.

The drapes have been drawn, cuts have been made, and the initial reupholstering of the 2021-22 Dallas Cowboys is complete—the season is (nearly) here! For fans, like me, who reside outside of the Oxnard or Frisco city limits, we’ve been treated to a behind-the-scenes peak of this edition of the ‘Boys. And HBO’s Hard Knocks confirms what we all speculated: the offense is going to be NICEEEEEEEE. Everyone knows it; hell, some are even writing that we have a top-3 roster.