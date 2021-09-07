CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Pennsylvania-based Robindale Energy joins MCPA

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWd5H_0bosrj1800

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) -The Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA) announced today that Robindale Energy, a Pennsylvania-based metallurgical coal producer, has joined the association. Robindale’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, D. Scott Kroh, will serve on the MCPA board of directors. Robindale joins founding members Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Coronado Global, United Coal (a subsidiary of Metinvest) and Ramaco Resources as the fifth producing member.

“We welcome Robindale to the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association,” said Ben Beakes, president of the association. “More producers are seeing the value in the association’s mission to promote metallurgical coal, or steel-making coal. With the addition of Robindale, our members represent nearly 43% of the nation’s total metallurgical coal production.”

“After learning about the MCPA’s focus in promoting metallurgical coal used to make steel, our team at Robindale wanted to be part of the effort,” said Kroh. “This association has embarked on an effort to help policymakers and the public view coal with a different lens. We want to help folks understand that metallurgical coal (met coal) is in our everyday lives, like bridges, automobiles, appliances, and many other products made with steel. We cannot progress as a country without steel, and you can’t make steel without metallurgical coal.”

Since its inception in September 2020, over 100 companies have joined the association as associate members. “Momentum is growing for our effort,” said Beakes. “We are laser focused on spreading the news that metallurgical coal can have a major impact in the future. With our nation’s leaders focused on critical infrastructure upgrades, we will make sure the public and policymakers understand that met coal makes steel.”

MCPA represents over 5,800 coal miners at 43 mines in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. MCPA’s producing members mined over 24 million tons of metallurgical coal in 2020, or 43% of the nation’s total production. To learn more about Robindale visit: www.robindale.energy.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cpsenergy.com

CPS ENERGY INVITES CUSTOMERS TO JOIN TELE-TOWN HALL SERIES

Interactive event directly connects leadership and customers for engaging conversation and surveys on future clean energy plans. Sept. 10, 2021 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy is inviting customers to attend a tele-town hall on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 7 – 8 p.m. The event will feature CPS Energy’s President & CEO, Paula Gold-Williams, Chief Power Sustainability & Business Development Officer, Frank Almaraz, and Senior Director of Products & Services, Andrew Higgins.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
pennbizreport.com

PA energy, business, labor, manufacturing groups join push against federal methane tax

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association, and the Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas Association joined 130 energy, manufacturing, business and labor trade organizations across the natural gas and oil supply chain opposed to a pending federal bill that would place a fee on methane. Specifically,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Energy Transfer Joins Partnership to Expand Focus on Reducing Environmental Footprint Across Its Operations

Energy Transfer — which operates the Marcus Hook Industrial Complex, a natural gas liquids processing facility, and has nearly 3,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure and gathering systems located in Pennsylvania — has joined The Environmental Partnership. The nonprofit Partnership is a growing coalition of nearly 100 energy companies committed to...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
bloomberglaw.com

Pennsylvania Clears Big Hurdle to Joining Regional Climate Pact

A Pennsylvania regulatory review board on Wednesday approved the state’s bid to join a carbon trading program among a group of mostly northeastern states, clearing the last major hurdle before joining in the first quarter of 2022. The compact, known as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, knits together 11 states...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcpa#Automobile#Metallurgical Coal#Steel#Robindale Energy#Co Founder#Coronado Global#United Coal#Metinvest#Ramaco Resources
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

Arizona copper mine blocked by officials in Washington

WASHINGTON D.C.: A United States House of Representatives committee has stopped all work at Rio Tinto Limited's Resolution copper mine in Arizona. Area native Americans argued that the presence of the mine would result in destruction of their holy lands. However, officials in Superior, Arizona highlighted the significance of the mine for the region's economy.
ARIZONA STATE
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
104.3 WOW Country

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Why 10,000 John Deere Employees Are About to Go on Strike

About 10,000 John Deere employees have voted whether or not to strike at ten different facilities across the United States. PayDay Report writes that the largest UAW union of John Deere workers, the UAW Local 838 from Waterloo, Iowa, “voted to strike by a margin of 99.3%.”. According to PayDay...
LABOR ISSUES
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: PetroTal Corp at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. PetroTal is a publicly-traded oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. The Company’s management team has significant experience in developing oil fields in Northern Peru and is led by an independent Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing and exploiting the Bretaña oil field.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mauinow.com

New Leadership Announced at Haleakalā Ranch

Haleakalā Ranch Company announced several organizational changes as part of a succession plan for Don Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be retiring at the end of this year. Effective Sept. 15, Scott Meidell will be promoted to Chief Operating Officer and John Kreag will be promoted to...
KULA, HI
naturalgasworld.com

BP picks new head for gas & low-carbon business

Dotzenrath is the former CEO of RWE Renewables. BP has hired Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, the former CEO of German clean energy developer RWE Renewables, as the new vice president of its gas and low-carbon energy business, the UK major said on September 14. Dotzenrath will join BP on March 1, 2022,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy