Ethan Hayter is packing more into his 23rd year than most people manage and after his Ineos team won the Tour of Britain’s 18km team time trial in south Wales, he added the race lead in his home Tour to six stage victories and an Olympic silver medal this season. He goes into Wednesday’s extremely tough mountain stage through the north of the Principality with a slender lead over the two race favourites, Wout Van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe.

CYCLING ・ 7 DAYS AGO