Beckley, WV

John Nicholas “Nick” Lawson

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago

John Nicholas “Nick” Lawson, age 70, of Eccles, went to his Heavenly Home on

September 5, 2021. He was born in Beckley, West Virginia on March 20, 1951, and

raised in Lanark, West Virginia. He later moved to Akron, Ohio, and graduated

from Garfield High School in 1970. He joined the U. S. Army after graduation.

After his military service, he returned to Beckley and began his career in

Sales. He later worked at NC Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC as a Power

Plant Operator. He worked at B-ARH as a Power Plant Operator as well.

Nick was a devout Christian. After accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and

Savior in 1988, he devoted his life to sharing the Gospel of Christ to everyone

he met. He committed his life to studying the Word of God, faithfully reading

his Bible.

Nick was a member of Beaver First Baptist Church in Beaver, West Virginia. He

loved attending services and worshiping the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mayo and Carrie Roark-Lawson; brother

James “Jim” Lawson; sisters Jacqueline “Jackie” Richmond, Patricia “Pat” Girvin,

and Ruby Bennett.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of nearly 31 years, Vicky

Gibson-Lawson; a son, John Carl Calvert and wife, Linda, of Arnold, Maryland;

two daughters, Victoria Nichole Lawson of Eccles, West Virginia, and Morgan

Rene` Paynter and husband, Clay, of Bellevue, Nebraska. Grandchildren –

Sebastian Calvert; Brandon Calvert; Jacob Calvert; Adelynn Calvert; Kyndall

Paynter, who was the apple of his eye; Raegan Paynter; and Baby Boy Paynter (due

in February 2022). Brothers – Earl Lawson of Dahlonega, Georgia; Dr. Dave

Lawson and wife, Brenda, of Avon Park, Florida. Sisters – Jewel Lawson of Avon

Park, Florida, and Juanita Henrich and husband, Finn, of Elizabeth,

Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law – Rev. Stevie Gibson and wife Sylvia of Oceana,

West Virginia, and Rev. Jimmy Gibson and wife Janet of Lavonia, Georgia;

sister-in-law Deanza Phillips and husband Paul of King, North Carolina, as well

as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A celebration of Nick’s life will be on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Family will

receive guests from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. at Rose and

Quesenberry Peace Chapel ,1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, West Virginia.

Officiating will be Pastor Stevie Gibson and Dr. Dave Lawson.

Family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to his caretaker, Missy

Duncan, of Village Caregivers, and Hospice of Beckley for their excellent care

during his illness.

Private online condolences and other expressions of

sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at

www.roseandquesenberry.net.

Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral

Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.

Comments / 0

