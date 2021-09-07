John Nicholas “Nick” Lawson
John Nicholas “Nick” Lawson, age 70, of Eccles, went to his Heavenly Home on
September 5, 2021. He was born in Beckley, West Virginia on March 20, 1951, and
raised in Lanark, West Virginia. He later moved to Akron, Ohio, and graduated
from Garfield High School in 1970. He joined the U. S. Army after graduation.
After his military service, he returned to Beckley and began his career in
Sales. He later worked at NC Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC as a Power
Plant Operator. He worked at B-ARH as a Power Plant Operator as well.
Nick was a devout Christian. After accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and
Savior in 1988, he devoted his life to sharing the Gospel of Christ to everyone
he met. He committed his life to studying the Word of God, faithfully reading
his Bible.
Nick was a member of Beaver First Baptist Church in Beaver, West Virginia. He
loved attending services and worshiping the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mayo and Carrie Roark-Lawson; brother
James “Jim” Lawson; sisters Jacqueline “Jackie” Richmond, Patricia “Pat” Girvin,
and Ruby Bennett.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of nearly 31 years, Vicky
Gibson-Lawson; a son, John Carl Calvert and wife, Linda, of Arnold, Maryland;
two daughters, Victoria Nichole Lawson of Eccles, West Virginia, and Morgan
Rene` Paynter and husband, Clay, of Bellevue, Nebraska. Grandchildren –
Sebastian Calvert; Brandon Calvert; Jacob Calvert; Adelynn Calvert; Kyndall
Paynter, who was the apple of his eye; Raegan Paynter; and Baby Boy Paynter (due
in February 2022). Brothers – Earl Lawson of Dahlonega, Georgia; Dr. Dave
Lawson and wife, Brenda, of Avon Park, Florida. Sisters – Jewel Lawson of Avon
Park, Florida, and Juanita Henrich and husband, Finn, of Elizabeth,
Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law – Rev. Stevie Gibson and wife Sylvia of Oceana,
West Virginia, and Rev. Jimmy Gibson and wife Janet of Lavonia, Georgia;
sister-in-law Deanza Phillips and husband Paul of King, North Carolina, as well
as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A celebration of Nick’s life will be on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Family will
receive guests from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. at Rose and
Quesenberry Peace Chapel ,1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, West Virginia.
Officiating will be Pastor Stevie Gibson and Dr. Dave Lawson.
Family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to his caretaker, Missy
Duncan, of Village Caregivers, and Hospice of Beckley for their excellent care
during his illness.
Private online condolences and other expressions of
sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at
www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral
Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.
