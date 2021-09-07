Two FDA Officials to Depart

Two US Food and Drug Administration officials who oversee vaccines are to leave in the coming weeks, the Washington Post reports. Marion Gruber, director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research and Review, is to leave the agency by the end of October, while Philip Krause, deputy director there, plans to depart in November, it adds. According to the Post, Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at FDA, is to serve as the acting head of the vaccine office while a search for a new permanent one is conducted.