View more in
Public Health

Two FDA Officials to Depart

 7 days ago

Two US Food and Drug Administration officials who oversee vaccines are to leave in the coming weeks, the Washington Post reports. Marion Gruber, director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research and Review, is to leave the agency by the end of October, while Philip Krause, deputy director there, plans to depart in November, it adds. According to the Post, Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at FDA, is to serve as the acting head of the vaccine office while a search for a new permanent one is conducted.

MSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
104.1 WIKY

Two top vaccine regulators to leave U.S. FDA

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Two of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulators plan to leave the agency in the next several months, the FDA said on Tuesday. The FDA is “confident in the expertise and ability of our staff to continue our critical public health work, including evaluating COVID-19 vaccines,” spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said in an emailed statement.
NBC Philadelphia

Two Senior FDA Vaccine Regulators Are Stepping Down

Marion Gruber, director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research & Review, and deputy director Phil Krause will exit the agency. Their announced plans to depart come as the Biden administration prepares to begin offering Covid vaccine boosters shots to the general public. The officials were reportedly frustrated with the...
Battalion Texas AM

Professors, health officials react to Pfizer FDA approval

After the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, health officials and professors shared the need for the vaccine in the community. After being approved in December of 2020 for emergency use, the Pfizer vaccine underwent extensive clinical data reviewing before being announced as...
healthday.com

Two Top Officials in FDA Vaccine Review Office to Retire

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Two senior leaders in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine review office are stepping down, but their departures will not slow efforts to combat the pandemic, the agency said Tuesday. The retirements of Marion Gruber, M.D., director of the Office of Vaccines...
Peter Marks
Boston Globe

Two FDA vaccine officials to step down after COVID clearances

Two key vaccine officials are preparing to step down from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which raced to clear Covid shots to fight the pandemic and is now considering President Joe Biden’s booster plan. Marion Gruber, head of the regulator’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, plans to retire...
texomashomepage.com

FDA official hopeful younger kids can get shots this year

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief said Friday the agency will rapidly evaluate COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children as soon as it gets the needed data — and won’t cut corners. Dr. Peter Marks told The Associated Press he is “very, very hopeful” that vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds...
FiercePharma

Key vaccine leaders departing FDA as COVID-19 booster questions linger

Two key vaccine leaders will leave the FDA this fall, just as the agency faces key decisions over COVID-19 booster shots and as variants take a bite out of the shots’ efficacy. FDA Office of Vaccines Research and Review Director Marion Gruber, Ph.D. and Deputy Director Phillip Krause, M.D. will...
CW33

Are COVID boosters needed? FDA experts among group opposing US plan

The average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet, an international group of scientists — including two top U.S. regulators — wrote Monday in a scientific journal. The experts reviewed studies of the vaccines’ performance and concluded the shots are working well despite the extra-contagious delta variant, especially against severe disease.
texasbreaking.com

Two Departing FDA Leaders Say ‘Not Need For Booster Shots’ Right Now

Two departing United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) leaders have said that the current COVID-19 vaccines do not show a need for booster shots. Their statements echo the ones made by an international group of vaccine scientists and the World Health Organization (WHO). “Current evidence does not, therefore, appear...
GenomeWeb

Not Yet a Need

An international group of experts says most people do not yet need a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine booster, the New York Times reports. In a commentary appearing in the Lancet, the team — which includes World Health Organization officials, two outgoing US Food and Drug Administration officials, and others — says currently available evidence does not support the need for vaccine boosters for most people who are not immunocompromised. The authors write that, to date, studies have not shown a decline in the protection vaccines provide against severe COVID-19, though a decrease in protection against symptomatic disease has occurred.
