CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars' RB James Robinson promised to sign fan's old jerseys after he switched his number from 30 to 25

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXbpU_0bosrBCY00

There’s nothing more heartbreaking in sports than buying the jersey of your favorite player and then having something change.

That’s what happened with a lot of Jaguars’ fans who bought James Robinson’s jersey.

Robinson wore number 30 for the 2020 NFL season as well as throughout the preseason so far this year, but opted to change his number to 25 for the regular season. It’s the same number he wore in college at Illinois.

As you can imagine, this had the potential to upset plenty of fans. It’s sort of a last-minute switch leading right up to the regular season. Not everyone has jersey insurance, either.

But that’s alright, though. Robinson is taking care of them. The running back promised to sign obsolete 30 jerseys for fans if they sent them in through Jaguars PR.

That’s pretty cool, man. It isn’t a new jersey, of course, but it might be even better. A signed jersey is a whole experience for fans — something they’ll remember forever.

What an awesome guy. What an awesome experience.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson snubbed ahead of 2021 season

After amassing over 1,000 rushing yards last year, you would think that Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson would be a household name ahead of the 2021 NFL season. However, a recent social media post shows that’s not the case. Pro Football Focus recently asked on social media which second-year running back would have the best season in 2021, Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts), Claire Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs), or Antonio Gibson (Washington Football Team). Conspicuously absent from the post is Robinson.
NFL
WIFR

Robinson to wear #25 for Jaguars this season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - James Robinson, the Rockford Lutheran grad and current NFL running back, will be wearing #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. The undrafted RB wore #30 in his rookie season. Robinson wore #25 while at Rockford Lutheran and Illinois State. The Jaguars made the announcement on...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Illinois State
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Jerseys#American Football#Jersey Insurance#Robinson Jamess
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
HOT 107.9

Local Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of Kevin Faulk’s 19-Year-Old Daughter, Kevione Faulk

It is with great sadness that we report Kevin Faulk's 19-year-old daughter, Kevione Faulk, has passed away. Kevione is one of Faulk's three children with his wife LaTisha and the news of her passing sent shockwaves through our local community. Although an official cause of death was not revealed, LSU confirmed the reports of her passing with a heartfelt message from the football team's official Twitter account.
NFL
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Telling Details Emerge From The Situation With Trey Sermon

There were plenty of people who thought San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon would have a major role in the team’s offense right from the get-go. Instead, Sermon, a third-round pick, is a healthy scratch for this afternoon’s season opener against the Detroit Lions. Raheem Mostert will be the starter, with JaMycal Hasty and sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell serving as depth.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 1 guy stood out as the worst player on the field

The Chicago Bears were dominated on Sunday. We mostly saw it coming because the Los Angeles Rams are an elite team that now has an elite quarterback but it still stings that the Bears are this bad. They are using Andy Dalton over Justin Fields which is a joke in itself but again, we all knew it was coming. The one thing we didn’t know for sure was the defense’s chance to be good.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Here we go again with Josh Gordon

The NFL might get another reunion with wide receiver Josh Gordon for what feels like the 100th time. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Josh Gordon has completed his treatment program and just needs to be reinstated. Gordon’s career has been a story. Once a star on the Cleveland Browns,...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Peyton Manning takes a shot at Tom Brady during broadcast

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady don’t pass up an opportunity for a joke. In the middle of the the first broadcast of Monday night football this year between the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, which ended with an overtime win for the former, Peyton Manning took no time at all to throw a dig at his once-rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy