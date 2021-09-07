CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Night shift at Alabama hospital refuses to clock in, citing unequal pay and poor working conditions

By WVTM 13 Digital
WYFF4.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Night shift nurses and staff in the emergency room at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, refused to clock in Monday night in protest of unequal pay and poor working conditions due to COVID-19. A night shift nurse told sister station WVTM she wants to thank the day shift for staying late Monday and supporting the night shift workers in their protest. She said it was a planned protest and no patients were left without care.

www.wyff4.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five things to watch in the California recall election

California voters will render a verdict Tuesday on whether Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will get to keep his job for another year. On the ballot will be two questions: whether Newsom should be recalled as governor and, if so, who should replace him. Conservative radio host Larry Elder (R) has emerged as the top prospect to succeed Newsom if the recall effort is successful.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Delta, AL
Birmingham, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Birmingham, AL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Conditions#Uab Hospital#Unequal#Wvtm
CNN

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels,TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy