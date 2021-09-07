Raleigh County Commission approves funding for new Salvation Army building

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Raleigh County Commission approved to fund a portion of the Salvation Army’s new building on Robert C Byrd Drive. The building will be located where the old John Eye building once stood.

Major Ronald Mott announced in July that the organization was planning to construct a new building as the current facility is in a state of disrepair.

According to Major Mott, they had been in the building on South Fayette Street for 80 years. After years of patching and repairing, the problems grew too large to fix, leaving them no option but to rebuild.

The new Salvation Army location will be a $4 million, one-level building. It will be multi-faceted and feature a gymnasium, cafeteria, chapel, soup kitchen, and warming shelter for the homeless. The gymnasium will be accessible to underprivileged youth, as well as citizens who wish to participate in volleyball and basketball games.

On Tuesday, the commission approved to contribute $15,000 to the project. President of the Raleigh County Commission Dave Tolliver did not state from where in the budget the funding will come.