Father arrested after hitting son with ATV, throwing him into creek

ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ansted man is facing serious charges after hitting his son with an ATV, throwing him into the creek.

According to Fayette County deputies, on Saturday, September 4, deputies responded to a call in Ansted about an altercation. When deputies arrived on the scene, a witness said that the victim was burning brush when his father, Michael Ford, came out and started yelling at him.

The witness says that the two began to argue. Ford then got into his ATV and drove down the driveway and turned around, and floored his ATV towards his son, hitting him and throwing him into the creek.

The ATV flipped over into the creek, pinning the victim. Another witness came over and pulled the victim out of the water and onto the bank.

Michael Ford is charged with malicious wounding and domestic battery. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 7,500 dollar bond. The victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.