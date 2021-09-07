CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ansted, WV

Father arrested after hitting son with ATV, throwing him into creek

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWO9N_0bosqhMJ00

ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ansted man is facing serious charges after hitting his son with an ATV, throwing him into the creek.

According to Fayette County deputies, on Saturday, September 4, deputies responded to a call in Ansted about an altercation. When deputies arrived on the scene, a witness said that the victim was burning brush when his father, Michael Ford, came out and started yelling at him.

The witness says that the two began to argue. Ford then got into his ATV and drove down the driveway and turned around, and floored his ATV towards his son, hitting him and throwing him into the creek.

The ATV flipped over into the creek, pinning the victim. Another witness came over and pulled the victim out of the water and onto the bank.

Michael Ford is charged with malicious wounding and domestic battery. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 7,500 dollar bond. The victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Mother charged after leaving her two kids at Crossroads Mall while she went to a doctor’s appointment

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is arrested after she allegedly left her two children at Crossroads Mall to go to a doctor’s appointment. According to State Police, on March 23, 2021, troopers responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods. The suspects were identified as Brian Hart and Terri Ward from Pineyview, WV. According to a worker, the two suspects were with a 14 and 3-year-old child. The male suspect was arrested after he shoplifted two items and concealed them within the child’s stroller. The value of the items was sixty dollars.
MOUNT HOPE, WV
Lootpress

SRJ inmate caught snorting and hiding meth in his groin area

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An inmate is facing charges after allegedly being caught snorting a substance and hiding meth in his groin area. According to police, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Kristopher Niday was in his holding cell in booking, and an officer observed him snorting a substance. The officer then took the accused to be stripped out and searched. The officer found a clear crystal substance resembling methamphetamine was discovered from Niday’s groin area.
BEAVER, WV
Lootpress

Hico man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of deputy sheriff

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is sentenced to prison after attempting to murder a deputy sheriff. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on September 10, 2021, Henry Jo Ward, age 41, of Hico, was sentenced to prison by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. for one to three years for attempted second-degree murder, five years each for two counts of wanton endangerment, three to fifteen years for malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, and ten years for use and presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, all felony crimes.
HICO, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Society
City
Man, WV
City
Ansted, WV
Lootpress

Two men sentenced to prison for grand larceny

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on July 22, 2021, Benjamin Arrow Stewart, age 29, of Bickmore, Clay County, WV, was sentenced to one to ten years in prison by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. for the felony crime of grand larceny. Stewart entered a guilty plea to this crime on July 22, 2021.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Charleston Couple Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun and Drug Crimes

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston couple was sentenced today for federal gun and drug crimes. Larry James Williams, 66, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin, acetyl fentanyl, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Mary Ann Coon, 44, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

23-year-old climber life-flighted to CAMC after falling 50 feet

GLEN JEAN, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, September 12, A 23-year-old climber from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was life-flighted to the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) after falling 50 feet during a climb. According to Eve West, Chief of Interpretation at New River Gorge National River, Gauley River National Recreation Area, and...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Southern Regional Jail
Lootpress

Fugitive from Arizona arrested in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, September 10, 2021, at approximately 8:15 am, Sergeant S. W. Hudnall of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office responded to a suspicious person complaint. Sergeant Hudnall located the female individual inside a residence in Lewisburg, and she had two children, ages 13 and 7,...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVa conference to discuss ex-hospital worker’s murder case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in West Virginia will conduct a conference next month to discuss the methods used to convict a former nursing assistant in the deaths of numerous patients at a veterans hospital. Reta Mays was sentenced to seven consecutive life terms in prison earlier this year...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy