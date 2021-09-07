Apply for 63 mixed-income units at new FiDi high-rise with rooftop terraces, from $1,329/month

Renderings courtesy of NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development. A housing lottery launched this week for 63 mixed-income apartments at a new 34-story tower in the Financial District. The mixed-use building 7 Dey Street is conveniently located next to the Fulton Center transit hub and boasts amenities like multiple outdoor spaces, a fitness center, a co-working room, and more. Qualifying New Yorkers earning 70 or 130 percent of the area median income can apply for the apartments, ranging from $1,329/month studios to $3,235/month two-bedrooms.