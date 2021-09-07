Earl Zane Richardson, age 83, of Nallen, WV passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Born on August 18, 1938 in Wyoming County, he was the son of the late Henry Richardson and Lillie Daniel Richardson. Mr. Richardson was a retired coal miner with over 30 years of service. He was a member of Big Sewell Baptist Church at Rainelle, and was a member of the UMWA. He enjoyed fishing, and operating his John Deere equipment. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Gail Richardson, by his brother, Eric Richardson and his wife Joyce, and by a sister Sharon Deitz. Those survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of over 50 years, Linda Richmond Richardson; two sons, Kenneth Richardson and wife Oma of Alderson, and Randall Richardson and his wife Andrea of Kansas; a daughter Alice Gritta and her husband Harley of Texas. A brother, Stephen Richardson and his wife Betty of Glen Rogers; two sisters, Alice Ellis and her husband Clyde of Glen Rogers, and Elsie Moore of Runa. Nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and four step great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at the Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel in Beckley on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 3 PM with Rev. Kermit Hunter and Rev. Jeff Richmond officiating. Burial will follow at the Richmond Cemetery at Freezeland Mountain, WV. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Private online condolences, floral tributes, and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net. Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.