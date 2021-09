1,027 lives saved in New England 2020 thanks to organ donation. Augusta, ME - On Wednesday, September 15th at 11:30 AM Secretary of State Shenna Bellows joins organ donor recipients and advocates on the launch of a statewide Maine Organ Donation Campaign. Banners and window clings are being deployed to BMV offices to educate the public and encourage people registering as a donor. People will be asked to "Have a Heart and get a Heart" by registering as a donor at the BMV when getting or renewing your driver's license, Real ID, or ID or online at https://www.registerme.org/campaign/Maine .

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO