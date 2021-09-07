CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Chicago, Illinois Woman Arrested 396 Times Since 1978, Impressive!

By Captain Jack
 7 days ago
Shermain Miles of Chicago, is currently behind bars in downstate Illinois. What did she do, let's start back in 1978. HuffPost. Starting back in 1978 to the current day, Shermain has been arrested nearly 400 times!. Shermain has been breaking the law and in and out of jail so many...

Illinois State Police Reunite Unique Item With Owner After State Fair

I'm sure the police find some crazy lost items, but this one might take the cake. Have you ever lost something at a public event and had it returned to you? Maybe it was a pair of keys, your wallet, or even your cell phone. All of these items can usually be easily returned to their owner based on information in the wallet or maybe an emergency contact in the phone.
Why Do Rockford Drivers Forget How To Drive At This Intersection?

I've always felt that everyone thinks that the drivers in their part of the country are the worse than anywhere else. People from Rockford think we have worse drivers that people from Tulsa and vice versa. I think that it's similar to how we always think that we alwyas choose the slowest bank or grocery store line, we don't but our brains just remember all the bad times but good interactions usually fade quickly. It also is similar to the statistic that says something line, "90% of all accidents happen within 10 miles of your house." You spend the most time that far from your house, so of course the most accidents will happen in that radius. Same for bad drivers, we spend 95% of our driving here in town, so that's where we will see the most egregious driving.
Study Shows Why Some Illinoisans Are Refusing COVID Shot

If you're someone who's been experiencing "vaccine hesitancy," it may seem like you're the lone hold-out among people you know, or the public in general. However, that's just not the case at all. Looking at Illinois' vaccination numbers at UsaFacts.org, makes it clear that Illinoisans who are reticent to get...
Illinois Shoplifter Locked Out of Getaway Car, Left Behind

Police in Edwardsville, Illinois are hoping a viral TikTok video will help them catch the remaining members of a botched shoplifting trip that left one arrested already. The incident occurred on Saturday around 4:30pm in the Hibbett's Sports parking lot. Officers say three women walked into the Hibbett's Sporting Goods,...
Should This Rockford Subway Employee Have Been Suspended For Self-Defense?

A woman working alone at a Subway in Rockford fought off a would be robber and now is being suspended for it. Araceli Sotelo is the worker that is being assaulted in the above video. Mystateline caught up with her and asked her about what happened. She described the incident. The attacker came into the store where she was the only worker and demanded Soto give him all the money she had. When Soto explained she did not have any money, the suspect grabbed her purse and that's when Soto began to defend herself.
Plainfield, Wisconsin Video Tour. Home of Mass Murderer Ed Gein

Movies such as "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "Silence of the Lambs" were based on the life of Ed Gein, a quiet but extremely deadly Wisconsin man. Ed's twisted history began very early when his brother was discovered dead when the two were burning a field of marsh vegetation on their property. The fire went out of control and the fire department was called. After the fire was put out the brother's body was found, not burned. The cause of death was some sort of heart issue, but he had several bruises on his head.
96.7 The Eagle plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

