A new Brooklyn Trader Joe’s is opening in Williamsburg this year

Rendering of 200 Kent Avenue courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield. Cauliflower gnocchi and dark chocolate peanut butter cups will soon be easier to come by in north Brooklyn. As was first reported by Greenpointers, Trader Joe’s will be opening its third location in the borough this year. Currently, the beloved grocer has stores at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn and in Brooklyn Heights. The new outpost will be in Williamsburg at 200 Kent Avenue, a new commercial building between North 2nd and 3rd Streets near the waterfront.