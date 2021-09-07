CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy smashes several Apple Music and Spotify records

myk104.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake set the streaming world on fire when he released his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday. He also broke several records he set just a few years ago. Apple Music confirmed to ABC News that Drake broke their 2021 record for the most-streamed album in a single day. In addition, the number of listens CLB clocked in its first 24 hours of release was also a record — actually, the “One Dance” singer accomplished the feat in just under 12 hours. Steaming numbers were still being tallied as of Monday night.

www.myk104.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

The Unfortunate Reason R. Kelly Is Credited on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy

If you made it to the eighth track of Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy (congrats to you, that’s a lot of work), and happened to peruse the details of that song, “TSU,” you might’ve caught a couple big names, one less offensive than the other. First: Justin Timberlake. Then, two names under him on the list of credited songwriters, R. Kelly. That’s Robert Kelly of both R&B and accused-predatory fame, the same R. Kelly currently on trial in Brooklyn federal court for racketeering and sex-crimes charges. In fact, hours after Certified Lover’s Boy release, R. Kelly was back in court, wrapping up the third week of trial. So, how exactly did this songwriting credit happen? It’s yet another classic case of song publishing rights; as Billboard notes, “TSU” samples/interpolates some of the orchestral bits from R. Kelly’s 1998 single “Half on a Baby.” And so rather than wind up in Olivia Rodrigo’s current position, it appears Drake got ahead of divvying up songwriting royalties. (JT is credited because the song also uses NSYNC’s version of Christopher Cross’s “Sailing”; Timbaland is also credited.)
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & Lil Baby Memes Go Viral After Featuring On Drake's "CLB" & Kanye's "DONDA"

Drake finally released his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy on Friday morning and music fans have been reacting to the new music all over social media, with Drake commanding the #1 trending topic right now. Considering how heated things have gotten recently between Drake and Kanye West, his arch-nemesis, music fans have been sharing memes related to all of the artists that have feature verses on both respective albums.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Drizzy
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
XXL Mag

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Out-Charts Kanye West’s Donda in Album and Song Numbers

The winner of the battle between Drake and Kanye West's albums, Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively, which dropped within the same week, has been revealed. The week after Kanye released his 10th LP, the Billboard numbers came in, revealing that he sold 309,000 units. ’Ye, however, didn't benefit from the full seven-day time span that artists typically have between the time their album is delivered and when their sales come in. Kanye dropped Donda on Sun., Aug. 29, costing him two days of streams and purchases. It's also worth noting that Yeezy didn't sell any physical copies, so his numbers for Donda are strictly based on streams and digital sales.
BEAUTY & FASHION
1051thebounce.com

Fans Theorize Meaning Behind Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Cover

Fans have some interesting theories behind Drake’s highly-anticipated Certified Lover Boy album cover. The album cover features a grid of 12 pregnant woman emojis in various skin tones and it was unsure at first if the rapper posted the image jokingly as promotion for the album or if it would actually be the cover. However, respected hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson confirmed that the emoji-laden cover is the actual cover art for the rapper’s sixth studio album.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Poetry#Abc News#Clb#Abc Audio
Washington Post

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is a lonely, predictable wail from the mountaintop

Even as this plague summer ends in fires and floods, Drake is still Drake, which means his new album sounds like his past three, which means he can’t-stop-won’t-stop rapping about the superiority and loneliness of the rich, which means too many people will continue mistaking his effervescent grievance-pop as some demented soundtrack for an American Dream that no longer exists. Started from the bottom, still here, refusing to leave. His music is the mist on the mountaintop.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Falls Asleep While Listening To Drake's "Certified Lover Boy"

DJ Akademiks is one of the most passionate Drake fans in the entertainment industry, hyping him up and live-streaming his reaction every time The Boy drops a new single or an album. Last night, Drake delivered Certified Lover Boy -- albeit a couple of hours later than expected -- and as he usually does, Ak started his stream on Twitch, yelling and screaming about his excitement. That passion wore out though because, on two separate occasions during the stream, Ak appeared to fall asleep.
MUSIC
myk104.com

Diddy admires Drake and Kanye West: You guys are true kings of creativity

As Drake and Kanye West feud and battle for supremacy on the music charts, another icon is admiring their work. Diddy, who launched the careers of several stars, including the late Notorious B.I.G., loves both of their new albums. He listened to Drizzy’s Certified Lover Boy and Yeezy’s Donda, and praises both projects.
CELEBRITIES
theartsdesk.com

Album: Drake - Certified Lover Boy

The spark of If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and cohesion of Nothing Was the Same felt missed. Yet CLB sees Drake loosen up the collar on his big-boy Album shirt. He leans into his sleazier tendencies whilst grappling with bachelorhood, love and sex in ways that are in turns awkward, sad and funny- i.e. typical Drake.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
thisis50.com

Breaking Down Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’: Kanye Beef, “Way 2 Sexy,” & Cudi | For The Record

Last week, Drake dropped his highly anticipated album, ‘Certified Lover Boy.’ The album, which smashed streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify, is packed with features from Travis Scott, JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Nicki Minaj and many more. For the latest episode of ‘For The Record,’ Genius’ VP of Content Strategy Rob Markman sat down with TikTok’s Artist Partnership Lead Erin Lowers and Amazon’s Rap Rotation Radio host Letty Peniche to discuss the highlights of the album, Drake and Kanye’s ongoing beef, and the unexpected Cudi collaboration on “IMY2.”
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Roddy Ricch Teases Possible New Album 'LIVE LIFE FA$T'

A new album from Roddy Ricch could be just around the corner. The young artist took to his Instagram Stories to tease a project with the title LIVE LIFE FA$T. It will supposedly feature a total of 18 songs and clock in at exactly 51 minutes, with the opener titled “LIVE FAST INTRO.” Ricch did not reveal any additional information, however.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake, Meek Mill & WizKid Lead Latest OVO Sound Radio Mix

OVO's Sound 42 on Sirius XM held a very special episode of Fri Yiy Show on the night that CLB dropped but Oliver El-Khatib returned to his DJing duties for another excellent episode of OVO Sound Radio this week. Including a guest mix from GoHomeRoger, season 3 episode 11 highlights new music from Drake, WizKid, Meek Mill, Anuel AA, Drakeo The Ruler, 42 Dugg, and more.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Baby Keem, Drake, & More

The last few weeks have been tremendous for new music lovers, with full-length releases from Kanye West, Drake, Baby Keem (with numerous Kendrick Lamar appearances), and many more. Hip-hop fans have been eating well for the last little bit and, hopefully, we continue on this path until the end of the year.
MUSIC
Billboard

Drake Dominates With Top 14 Songs on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

As has become a tradition of sorts in recent years, it’s another history-making week for Drake on Billboard’s R&B/hip-hop charts. This time around, the superstar monopolizes the entire top 14 positions of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart (dated Sept. 18) as tracks from his new Certified Lover Boy album flood the list. The project itself, meanwhile, begins with the year’s best weekly performance, nearly doubling the previous leader’s starting sum.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

The Pokémon Album Will Feature Lil Yachty, Tierra Whack, and Jax Jones

Pokémon and Universal Music Group (UMG) are ready to reveal the complete track list for Pokémon 25: The Album, the climax of the yearlong music partnership that the two brands started to celebrate the iconic video game’s 25th anniversary. The album is set for release on October 15th through UMG’s...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy