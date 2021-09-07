Drake’s Certified Lover Boy smashes several Apple Music and Spotify records
Drake set the streaming world on fire when he released his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday. He also broke several records he set just a few years ago. Apple Music confirmed to ABC News that Drake broke their 2021 record for the most-streamed album in a single day. In addition, the number of listens CLB clocked in its first 24 hours of release was also a record — actually, the “One Dance” singer accomplished the feat in just under 12 hours. Steaming numbers were still being tallied as of Monday night.www.myk104.com
